Timeout

Airbnb in mountains
Photograph: Courtesy of Airbnb

The best luxury Airbnbs to rent in Sydney

Get a taste of the high life, if only for a little while

Written by
Divya Venkataraman
Are you ready to step your feather-slippered feet into a fabulous, alternate reality for a night or two? We've scoured the city's plentiful offering of Airbnbs to bring you only the most luxurious. Here's where you can lie on sheets with thread counts in the thousands, turn lights on and off with a clap of your hands, or swan around the circumference of a pool big enough to fit your entire bedroom at home in. BYO silk robe, if you really want to go full lady-of-leisure. 

Want more? Here's the most luxurious accomodation in NSW and the most wish-listed Airbnbs in the state.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here. 

The Alya, Newport
Photograph:Courtesy of Airbnb

The Alya, Newport

It's like when Tarzan met Jane – if Tarzan had impeccable taste in interiors and a penchant for terrazzo. This treehouse set in the greenery of Sydney's Northern Beaches has three bedrooms (perfect for a family getaway) and simple, clean styling that lets the natural beauty of its surrounds shine through. When you're ready for some downtime, sink into a gilded, egg-shaped bath looking out over the canopy. The property has views out over the Greater Sydney bushland – and it's only a five-minute walk away from your very own secluded beach. From $1,808 per night.

White Lotus Chateau, Dural
Photograph: Courtesy of Airbnb

White Lotus Chateau, Dural

Step back in time and don your Bridgerton best: this is the kind of stone-columned, palatial residence where wealthy dukes cavort, gloves are velvet and collars are always ruffled. The White Lotus Chateau has a guarded entrance, a quirky art colection, sun-soaked alfresco dining areas and a garden of rosebushes to get lost in – oh, and it can fit a maximum of 16 guests, so it's perfect for your next group getaway. Have a hit of tennis on the in-house clay court, or gather the gang and settle in for a movie in the dedicated media room. From $3,442.86 per night. 

Billyard, Elizabeth Bay
Photograph: Courtesy of Airbnb

Billyard, Elizabeth Bay

Watch sailboats and a yacht or two gently swaying from your living room at this picturesque harbourside retreat, framed by the jewel blues of Elizabeth Bay. This two-person apartment is kitted out with a velvet-decked dining area, plush furnishings and giant sliding doors which allow a seamless transition between the indoors and outdoors – for alfresco dining, every evening. Plus, it's part of a select set of homes included in Airbnb's 'Luxe' offering – which means you can request extras like a concierge, private chef or driver to really pamper yourself. From $2000 per night. 

The Morroccan Retreat, Bilgola
Photograph: Courtesy of Airbnb

The Morroccan Retreat, Bilgola

A jaunt to Marrakesh might not be on the cards at present, but you can plug that wanderlusting hole in your heart with a trip to this paradisical Airbnb that draws inspiration from Moroccan architecture and style. The house, originally built in 2002, is made out of Hebel-aerated concrete and rendered with three layers of lime, straw and mud from the red clay found on the Bilgola plateau in Sydney's north. It's got views out over the plateau and across to the Angophora Reserve, lush with trees and native banksias. From $1,450 per night. 

Kambala, Bellevue Hill
Photograph: Courtesy of Airbnb

Kambala, Bellevue Hill

This serene, mid-century getaway in the Sydney's Eastern Suburbs is all old-world charm and understated elegance. Swish through huge, French doors to enter the pool area and recline outside in the courtyard. It's a good pick for a family vacation: there's a baby-friendly nursery, as well as ample yard space for kids to wear themselves out in. Included are some little luxuries to make your stay feel extra special: a personal welcome, a gourmet basket of goodies, housekeeping services and an on-call concierge. It's basically the hotel experience, but with the privacy and sprawling area of a home. From $4,716 per night. 

