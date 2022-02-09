It's like when Tarzan met Jane – if Tarzan had impeccable taste in interiors and a penchant for terrazzo. This treehouse set in the greenery of Sydney's Northern Beaches has three bedrooms (perfect for a family getaway) and simple, clean styling that lets the natural beauty of its surrounds shine through. When you're ready for some downtime, sink into a gilded, egg-shaped bath looking out over the canopy. The property has views out over the Greater Sydney bushland – and it's only a five-minute walk away from your very own secluded beach. From $1,808 per night.
Are you ready to step your feather-slippered feet into a fabulous, alternate reality for a night or two? We've scoured the city's plentiful offering of Airbnbs to bring you only the most luxurious. Here's where you can lie on sheets with thread counts in the thousands, turn lights on and off with a clap of your hands, or swan around the circumference of a pool big enough to fit your entire bedroom at home in. BYO silk robe, if you really want to go full lady-of-leisure.
