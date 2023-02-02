Location: Blue Mountains
Number of bedrooms: 1
Live out your luxe George of the Jungle fantasy (sans young Brendan Fraser) at this secluded treehouse-style accommodation set amidst 600 acres of private wilderness in the Blue Mountains. Don’t be fooled by the ‘No Grown Ups’ sign with its scrappy painted font – this one-of-a-kind cabin is for couples only, no kids, and comes complete with a spa, kitchenette, queen bed, fireplace and floor to ceiling windows to soak up those views of Bowen's Creek Gorge and rare Blue Mountains rainforest.