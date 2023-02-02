Sydney
Get us in your inbox

A corrugated-iron hut with slanted roof is in the middle of a field with a pond in the foreground.
Photograph: Supplied/Airbnb

The five most wishlisted Airbnbs in New South Wales

Try and snag a booking at one of these popular Airbnb accommodations near Sydney

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher
Contributor
Camila Karalyte
Venture out of the city and explore the other incredible places New South Wales has to offer. For a truly unique and fun experience, book a stay at one of the five most bookmarked Airbnbs in NSW – they're popular for a reason!

From luxury homes nestled in the heart of the rainforest to cosy treehouses and clifftop caves where you can reconnect with nature, these eye-catching retreats all make for a great getaway from the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life. What are you waiting for? Book that well-deserved trip now! 

Dreaming of more escapes from the city? Check out the best tiny houses and cosy cabins near Sydney.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

The Treehouse
Photograph: Love Cabins

1. The Treehouse

Location: Blue Mountains

Number of bedrooms: 1

Live out your luxe George of the Jungle fantasy (sans young Brendan Fraser) at this secluded treehouse-style accommodation set amidst 600 acres of private wilderness in the Blue Mountains. Don’t be fooled by the ‘No Grown Ups’ sign with its scrappy painted font – this one-of-a-kind cabin is for couples only, no kids, and comes complete with a spa, kitchenette, queen bed, fireplace and floor to ceiling windows to soak up those views of Bowen's Creek Gorge and rare Blue Mountains rainforest. 

Read more
Book now
Apple Orchard Farm Stay
Photograph: Supplied/Airbnb

2. Apple Orchard Farm Stay

Location: Blackheath 

Number of bedrooms: 1

Ranking in the top three most wishlisted Airbnbs in the whole of Australia, this Blue Mountains getaway is located on the oldest remaining apple orchard on Shipley Plateau. This tastefully restored machinery shed has all the bells and whistles for a romantic couples’ stay, complete with not one but two freestanding bathtubs – one indoors, and one outdoors with sweeping views of the Kanimbla Valley and cliffs – and a canopy of fairy lights adorning the ceiling.

Read more
Book now
Bodhi Treehouse
Photograph: Supplied/Airbnb

3. Bodhi Treehouse

Location: Byron Bay

Number of bedrooms: 1

This idyllic three-story treehouse sits amongst 17 acres of subtropical rainforest and organic gardens, surrounded by fruit trees, native animals, and views of both the ocean and rainforest. It is “ideally suitable for couples” but sounds like there’s room for more guests if you and bae really want to share the experience. There is an outdoor stone bath on the lower level you can fill with natural filtered rainwater, optional yoga classes, modern appliances, and yet there are eco-friendly and recycled appointments throughout down to the “state-of-the-art waterless and odourless resource-saving toilet”. (Tip: we rounded up eight more gorgeous Airbnbs in Byron Bay over here.)

Read more
Book now
Gawthorne's Hut
Photograph: Supplied/Airbnb

4. Gawthorne's Hut

Location: Buckaroo 

Number of bedrooms:

This luxurious, architect-designed, off-grid eco hut is perfect for pairs and solo travellers looking for peace and privacy with stunning views. Less than 15 minutes from Mudgee, you can enjoy a sense of isolation while you’re not far from wineries and the other delights of the Mudgee region. This corrugated iron-coated slice of luxury might not be airconditioned but it does include a king bed, a big bath, and a fire pit for romantic nights. 

Read more
Book now
The Enchanted Cave
Photograph: Supplied/Airbnb

5. The Enchanted Cave

Location: Bilpin

Number of bedrooms:

This enchanting accommodation is the only cave for a couple available in the Blue Mountains overlooking the world heritage area national park – that anyone knows of. With a small, round wooden door that wouldn't be out of place in Hobbiton, this clifftop cave is built onto a natural rock platform. It boasts a built-in spa bath, a fireplace, unrivalled views and a rustic, Flintstones-esque vibe – but when they say back to nature, they mean it, brace for some bugs. 

Read more
Book now

      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

