Longer long haul

From November 1, fully vaccinated Australian citizens, residents and their immediate families are free to move in and out of Australia, and in NSW and Victoria, they can do so without being required to quarantine on their return. The world is wide once again, and after 20 months remaining girt by sea, many an Aussie is hearing their wanderlust calling. Not to mention that hundreds of thousands of immigrants who call Australia home will be returning to their motherlands to visit their nearest and dearest after a very long wait. But long haul at the best of times is a miserable punish, so having to do so with a mask in cramped quarters is sure to be especially horrid. And since not all the available routes that ran pre-pandemic have yet been reinstated, many multi-stop journeys can have lengthy layovers currently. However, this can be a blessing in disguise. By deliberately arranging an 18-24 hour layover, you can check into an airport hotel and decompress from the misery of masked flight. Or even factor in several days at your waypoint, and take in even more of the world, now that we finally can.