Nomading 2.0
With social distancing very much a thing last summer, the idea of getting off the beaten track and following your nose became one of the most popular travel trends. The same is true this silly season, but just because you’re unplugging from the urban hustle doesn’t mean you need to slum it with no creature comforts. Welcome to glampervanning. Instagram and Pinterest are chock full of a campervan renos that take some tired old heap from grotty to gorgeous, and the for-hire market has taken notice. Most campervan hire companies – such as camplify, campchamp and camptoo – offer luxury motorhome rentals with mod-cons like showers, double beds, plush kitchens and air-con – an essential if you hear the rusty sands of the far Western NSW outback calling.