The most underrated holiday destinations that you should be visiting in NSW

For those willing to take the road less travelled, these underdog getaways are well worth the trip

International borders look set to remain sealed until at least next year and restrictions on interstate travel are still in effect for much of the country. Fortunately, there's a wealth of great getaway options right here in New South Wales ready and waiting to receive eager holidaymakers.

There's just one catch. With so many people already flocking up and down the state to visit those perennially popular go-to destinations, you may be having a tough time finding any availability in the not too distant future.

But even if you’ve been a little slow off the blocks arranging your next trip, that doesn't mean there aren't still great breaks out there if you know where to look. Off NSW’s beaten tracks are some unsung holiday heroes where you can experience an amazing vacation without the booking bunfight. Here are our picks for the most underrated getaway destinations in the state.

RECOMMENDED: The best road trips in NSW.