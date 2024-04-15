United States
Hartland Winery
Photograph: John Rossignol

The 15 best Midwest wineries worthy of a getaway

Looking for a scenic, boozy escape? Plan your next trip around pours of excellent of vino at these Midwest wineries.

Morgan Olsen
Scott Snowden
Adam Lukach
The best part about Midwestern wineries? They’re typically within driving distance to many major cities, making a quick weekend getaway easy to plan. Whether you’re into cabernet, a sparkling connoisseur or simply a curious sipper looking to discover new labels, the best Midwest wineries have something for you.

Watch out, Napa and move over Sonoma—the best wineries in the Midwest give the country’s better-known vino regions a run for their money. While it’s not the first place that comes to mind for a wine vacation in the US, this part of the country still brims with idyllic vineyards set against serene backdrops or perched atop sprawling estates. Here’s our pick of the best, right now. 

Best Midwest wineries

2 Lads Winery | Traverse City, MI
Photograph: 2 Lads Winery

1. 2 Lads Winery | Traverse City, MI

This sleek Michigan winery is situated on 58 acres of land, more than 23 of which are devoted to grapes. The makers at 2 Lads specialize in cool-climate red and sparkling wines as well as several whites. The spacious and modern tasting room is the perfect backdrop to savor the fruits of their labor. Sip and swirl from a trio of different 2020 rieslings before dabbling in the 2019 pinot noir or treating yourself to a 2015 sparkling rosé reserve.

📍 Discover the best things to do in Traverse City

Chateau Chantal Winery & Inn | Traverse City, MI
Photograph: John Doskoch

2. Chateau Chantal Winery & Inn | Traverse City, MI

Before founding this jaw-dropping winery, couple Robert and Nadine were a priest and a nun, respectively. They both sought new careers before they wound up meeting each other, getting hitched and building a European-style winery in Traverse City. Today, Chateau Chantal spans 65 acres and includes a bed and breakfast with 12 beautifully appointed suites. If you’re not staying the night, opt for the Caddy Flight, with three pours served on the spacious East Patio or West Terrace, with sweeping views of the impressive property.

Discover the best things to do in Traverse City

Stone Hill Winery | Hermann, MO
Photograph: Courtesy Stone Hill Winery

3. Stone Hill Winery | Hermann, MO

The elegant feel of Stone Hill Winery transports guests to a countryside estate somewhere in Europe. Tours run approximately every 90 minutes, but the talented crew here can always turn up the frequency to accommodate additional traffic. Unfortunately, due to safety precautions, the Grapes to Glass VIP winery tour—which offers a behind-the-scenes look of the vineyard, presshouse and cellars—is suspended for now. On the other hand, there’s still plenty of space outside to sip a glass al fresco before leaving the property.

📍 Discover the best things to do in Missouri

Black Star Farms | Suttons Bay, MI
Photograph: Tom Balazs at Two Twisted Trees

4. Black Star Farms | Suttons Bay, MI

This Kentucky-inspired estate doubles as a massive winery and a bespoke 10-room inn, where guests are treated to house wine, gourmet breakfast and evening happy hour. Beyond the main attraction (reds, whites and everything in between), Black Star Farms is surrounded by three miles of hiking trails, paved biking paths that lead to other wineries and plenty of nearby beaches.

📍 Discover the best things to do in Michigan

Hartland Winery | Ashley, IN
Photograph: John Rossignol

5. Hartland Winery | Ashley, IN

Alan Lockhart started making wine back in 2006 with no real intention of ever opening a winery, but when the amateur winemaker started entering competitions, the awards rolled in. It would take another seven years to create Hartland Winery, the winery of his dreams, complete with a tasting room and a patio made for sipping Le Crescent varietals and Chateau Reserve, a full-bodied red blend aged in bourbon barrels.

📍 Discover the best things to do in Indiana

Von Stiehl Winery | Algoma, WI
Photograph: Courtesy von Stiehl Winery

6. Von Stiehl Winery | Algoma, WI

Wisconsin's oldest licensed winery offers over 40 wines to taste in its Civil War-era building and dreamy outdoor terrace that’s usually vibing with live music on Saturday evenings during the summer schedule.

The vineyard is six miles north in Door County, where three French-hybrid grape varieties deliver fruity, semi-sweet rosé and dry, citrus-packed pinot grigio. Don’t leave without trying von Stiehl's Cherry Bounce, a sweet blend of cherry brandy and cherry wine that smacks of Door County's favorite fruit.

📍 Discover the best things to do in Wisconsin

7. Cedar Ridge | Swisher, IA

This Iowa winery doubles as a distillery, and you can gaze upon row after row of corn and grapes while you’re enjoying the fruits of the fields. Cedar Ridge’s massive farm puts guests in the thick of the process and the product, with multiple seating areas across the estate including an event center, tasting room, vineyard room and outdoor seating options on the lawn or a sprawling patio.

📍 Discover the best things to do in Iowa

Schram Vineyards | Waconia, MN
Photograph: Courtesy Schram Vineyards

8. Schram Vineyards | Waconia, MN

If you've got winos and beer nerds in your group, this is the place to go. Husband-and-wife team Aaron and Ashley Schram opened this brewery-winery combo pack back in 2013, and they’ve been pouring boozy beverages ever since.

With five acres of outdoor seating in addition to an indoor tasting room, Schram deals in tastings and tours. Sip gewürztraminer, chardonnay and sparkling rosé before diving into a beer flight with styles that range from American blonde ale to Minnesota IPA.

Discover the best things to do in Minnesota

Four Daughters | Spring Valley, MN
Photograph: Courtesy Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery

9. Four Daughters | Spring Valley, MN

As its name suggests, this winery belongs to a couple and their four daughters who work together to produce and sell vino. The expansive estate houses a six-acre vineyard, a decidedly modern tasting room and plenty of outdoor space with a sprawling patio. When you tire of Four Daughters’ wine (impossible, really), switch to their Loon Juice hard cider or—depending on the season—a pour of bourbon, crafted from the corn that grows in the fields that surround the vineyard.

📍 Discover the best things to do in Minnesota

Mawby Vineyards | Suttons Bay, MI
Photograph: Michael Pooehlman

10. Mawby Vineyards | Suttons Bay, MI

It’s all about the bubbly stuff at this vineyard situated on the Leelanau Peninsula, which is dotted with plenty of other wineries if you’re looking to explore. The area’s cooler growing season promises wines rich with acidity, and Mawby’s pours range from a ripe brute rosé and a semi-dry sparkling cider to a floral cuvée. But no trip is complete without a glass of Sex, a rosé sparkling wine that's bursting with ripe, red fruit aromas and a smooth, rounded finish.

📍 Discover the best things to do in Michigan

Lynfred Winery | Roselle, IL
Photograph: Courtesy Lynfred Winery

11. Lynfred Winery | Roselle, IL

Located less than 30 miles from Chicago, Lynfred is equipped with a four-suite bed and breakfast, so you don't have to go far when you've had your fill of vino. The remarkable property has indoor and outdoor spaces, where guests can taste their way through the storied winery’s portfolio—from merlot and syrah to viognier and chenin blanc. In addition to wine, Lynfred also bakes and sells loaves of bread (like red cheddar and garlic) that go fast—snag yours Friday through Sunday.

📍 Discover the best things to do in Illinois

12. Door Peninsula Winery | Sturgeon Bay, WI

If you’re not on one of the tour buses, then it’s probably advisable to get to Door Peninsula early as the allocated parking soon fills up. Throughout the winery, there are all manner of beverages on display together with gift ideas and everything you could possibly imagine tempting your wallet out of its snug little pocket. There’s even a spacious outdoor area complete with a firepit and chairs. 

📍 Discover the best things to do in Wisconsin

Vermilion Valley | Wakeman, OH
Photograph: Courtesy Vermilion Valley Vineyards

13. Vermilion Valley | Wakeman, OH

Set against the big sky of a rural Ohio estate, you’ll find Vermilion Valley’s tasting room—a striking rustic barn perched on a sprawling green lawn. The winery is one of the state’s only 100 percent sustainable winemakers, which means you’ll be rewarded with an intriguing selection of natural wines, their calling card, on the menu as well. Try the classic dry red pet-nat or a fresh-nosed pinot noir rosé. Guests can also enjoy the rolling hills on outdoor picnic tables.

📍 Discover the best things to do in Ohio

14. Prairie Berry Winery | Hill City, SD

This award-winning South Dakota winery offers some spectacular views of Black Elk Peak. It’s also a great stop if you’re incorporating a trip to the legendary Mt. Rushmore national memorial. A limited, but delicious, menu is available, offering mostly soups, salads and cheeses suitable for a light dinner, including some vegetarian and child-friendly options. You can purchase bottles of almost everything you taste here, plus a selection of fruit wines is on offer, as well as traditional handcrafted European wines.

Oliver Winery & Vineyards | Bloomington, IN
Photograph: Courtesy Oliver Winery & Vineyards

15. Oliver Winery & Vineyards | Bloomington, IN

One look at the lush garden that encompasses this Indiana winery, and you’ll probably ask if you can move in. Do the next best thing and book one of Oliver’s alfresco picnics in advance so that you can sip wine and nosh on charcuterie in the serene outdoor space. Pop a bottle of sauvignon blanc, pink moscato or orange blossom-scented mead; by the end of the day, you’ll probably join the winery’s club to keep the party rolling all year.

📍 Discover the best things to do in Indiana

