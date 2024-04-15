Looking for a scenic, boozy escape? Plan your next trip around pours of excellent of vino at these Midwest wineries.

The best part about Midwestern wineries? They’re typically within driving distance to many major cities, making a quick weekend getaway easy to plan. Whether you’re into cabernet, a sparkling connoisseur or simply a curious sipper looking to discover new labels, the best Midwest wineries have something for you.

Watch out, Napa and move over Sonoma—the best wineries in the Midwest give the country’s better-known vino regions a run for their money. While it’s not the first place that comes to mind for a wine vacation in the US, this part of the country still brims with idyllic vineyards set against serene backdrops or perched atop sprawling estates. Here’s our pick of the best, right now.

RECOMMENDED:

🍷 The best wine vacations in the US

🏘️ The best cities in the US right now

🏞️ The best hot springs in the US

Morgan Olsen is an editor at Time Out USA. At Time Out, all of our travel guides are written by local writers who know their cities inside out. For more about how we curate, see our editorial guidelines.