1. 2 Lads Winery | Traverse City, MI
This sleek Michigan winery is situated on 58 acres of land, more than 23 of which are devoted to grapes. The makers at 2 Lads specialize in cool-climate red and sparkling wines as well as several whites. The spacious and modern tasting room is the perfect backdrop to savor the fruits of their labor. Sip and swirl from a trio of different 2020 rieslings before dabbling in the 2019 pinot noir or treating yourself to a 2015 sparkling rosé reserve.
