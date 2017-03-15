Chicago nabs 9 nominations for the 2017 James Beard Awards

Today, the James Beard Foundation announced its shortlist for the 2017 James Beard Awards, with Chicago earning nine nominations as well as one design and one television segment nomination. This is down from 2016's fourteen nominations (which netted us three winners) and again doesn't include Lost Lake, Logan Square's tiki darling, in the shortlist for "Outstanding Bar Program"—a disappointment for us as Paul McGee's tiki program is unparalleled in the city and is deserving of more national recognition.

Other omissions from the previously released semifinalist list include all of Chicago's nods in the "Best New Restaurant" category, where Oriole (which we gave five stars), Roister (another five star from us) and Smyth did not make the cut. However, Chicago did sweep the "Best Chef: Great Lakes" category for another year, ensuring that Chicago will be taking home at least one award this year. The awards ceremony will take place at the Lyric Opera House on May 1. Take a look at the full list of Chicago nominations below:

Television Segment: ABC 7 News – The Hungry Hound, Host Steve Dolinsky

76 Seats and Over (For the best restaurant design or renovation in North America since January 1, 2014): AvroKO (Kristina O'Neal, Adam Farmerie, Greg Bradshaw, William Harris) for Momotaro

Outstanding Baker: Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread

Outstanding Restaurant: Topolobampo

Outstanding Restaurateur: Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, Girl & The Goat, Momotaro and others)

Rising Star Chef of the Year: Jenner Tomaska, Next

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH):

Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice

Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute

Lee Wolen, Boka

Erling Wu-Bower, Nico Osteria

