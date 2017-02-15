Chicago has 29 James Beard Foundation Award semifinalists

Up from last year's 27 semifinalists, the James Beard Foundation recognized Chicago's restaurants and bars with 29 nods in various categories, from Best New Restaurant to Outstanding Restaurant. The semifinalists for the annual awards were announced today, while the 2017 ceremony will take place at the Lyric Opera on May 1. Here's a complete list of the Chicago-based semifinalists—let's keep our fingers crossed for a few wins this year.
Best New Restaurant:
Oriole
Roister
Smyth
Outstanding Baker:
Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread
Outstanding Bar Program:
Lost Lake
Outstanding Chef:
Tony Mantuano, Spiaggia
Carrie Nahabedian, Naha
Outstanding Pastry Chef:
Aya Fukai, Maple & Ash
Meg Galus, Boka
Outstanding Restaurant:
Topolobampo
Outstanding Restaurateur:
Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro and others)
Outstanding Service:
Boka
North Pond
Outstanding Wine Program:
Sepia
Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Beer Professional:
Charles Joly, Crafthouse Cocktails
Rising Star Chef of the Year:
Jenner Tomaska, Next
Best Chef, Great Lakes:
Jake Bickelhaupt, 42 Grams
Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice
Paul Fehribach, Big Jones
Phillip Foss, EL Ideas
Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde
Gene Kato, Sumi Robata Bar
Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute
Edward Kim, Ruxbin
Ryan McCaskey, Acadia
Iliana Regan, Elizabeth
Noah Sandoval, Oriole
Lee Wolen, Boka
Erling Wu-Bower, Nico Osteria
Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ