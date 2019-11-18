The best places to see The Nutcracker in Croatia this Christmas

The Nutcracker has been performed in Croatia more times than any other ballet. Its staging in Split this year is yet another that will be based on the original choreography of Ukrainian director Waczlaw Orlykowski, its distinct touches coming from the reinterpretion made by choreographer Božica Lisak. HNK Split's entire ballet ensemble will take part in the show and with the delightful addition of child dancers, the total number of performers on stage will reach over 130. This version is almost two hours in duration, although there's a break midway which, along with the pretty costumes, unforgettable music and magic, should help hold the attention of the youngest viewers.