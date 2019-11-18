The best places to see The Nutcracker in Croatia this Christmas
Several key productions of the Christmas classic take place this year in some of Croatia's grandest theatres
This Christmas, Croatia is going nutty for The Nutcracker. The magical ballet is the theme of this year's Advent in Zagreb and you can expect to see its characters come to life throughout the capital city. A firm family favourite with an unforgettable score by Tchaikovsky, The Nutcracker has been performed in Croatia more times than any other ballet. This year, no less than five internationally-renowned ballet ensembles interpret the show across Croatia's major cities Split, Rijeka, Osijek, Zadar and Zagreb.
The best places to see The Nutcracker in Croatia this Christmas
Croatian National Theatre Zagreb
Zagreb audiences first saw the Nutcracker in the early 1920s, and since 1970 it has become a permanent repertoire of the national ballet stage. This version of The Nutcracker will be choreographed and directed by world-renowned ballet artist Vladimir Malakhov, who has already staged the popular Swan Lake with the Croatian National Theatre ballet ensemble. Tchaikovsky’s magical masterpiece may now be more than a century old, but it remains the world's most frequently performed ballet.
Osijek
For their six performances in 2019 of The Nutcracker, the ballet ensemble of the Croatian National Theatre Osijek will reconstruct the version first performed in 1970 by the ballet ensemble of HNK Zagreb. This 1970 version, directed by famous Ukranian choreographer Waczlaw Orlykowski, has inspired many subsequent performances of the classic ballet in Croatia.
Lisinski Zagreb
This show will see the world-famous Ukrainian Classical Ballet perform the seasonal treat. Set on Christmas Eve, The Nutcracker is a wonderfully imaginative story, popular with all generations, especially children. The Ukrainian Classical Ballet performed this ballet more than 70 times in 2018 and know it inside out, its choreography undertaken by famous choreographer, ballet master and winner of numerous awards and international recognition, Valery Petrovich Kovtun.
Arsenal Zadar
Prior to commencing their four-night sold-out run at the Lisinski Concert Hall in Zagreb, the world-renowned Ukrainian Classical Ballet drop by Zadar to perform this most popular of ballets at the city's Arsenal venue on 11 December. Originally built in the 18th century to service the naval fleet that protected the Venetian Republic's valuable trade routes, today the Arsenal is one of Zadar's key venues for social events, art and entertainment.
Split
The Nutcracker has been performed in Croatia more times than any other ballet. Its staging in Split this year is yet another that will be based on the original choreography of Ukrainian director Waczlaw Orlykowski, its distinct touches coming from the reinterpretion made by choreographer Božica Lisak. HNK Split's entire ballet ensemble will take part in the show and with the delightful addition of child dancers, the total number of performers on stage will reach over 130. This version is almost two hours in duration, although there's a break midway which, along with the pretty costumes, unforgettable music and magic, should help hold the attention of the youngest viewers.
Rijeka
Based on the fantastic fairy tale by E.T.A. Hoffmann and with a timeless score by Tchaikovsky, The Nutcracker is actually the last of the three great ballets made by the famous composer. Internationally-recognised Italian choreographer Mauro de Candia has reinterpreted the classic for this particular performance in Rijeka, his new version holding elegant set and costume designs and a dose of humour. With the assistance of HNK Ivan Zajc Rijeka's ballet ensemble, De Candia creates a new world somewhere between reality and dream, in which the invisible becomes visible and the dream becomes reality.