Christmas favourite The Nutcracker to be performed on ice at the official opening of Zagreb's Advent

This year, Christmas favourite The Nutcracker will be performed on the ice skating rink in King Tomislav Square to mark the official opening of Advent in Zagreb 2019. The free show will take place from 6pm on November 30 and will feature special guest skaters Lana Petranović and Antonio Souza Kordeiru, Croatia's highest-decorated skating duo, plus rising talent Lana Kosi. They will join the Pahuljice club skaters in the presentation of The Nutcracker.

The Nutcracker is the world's most popular ballet and has been performed in Croatia more times than any other ballet. This year alone, you can see The Nutcracker performed in several different Croatian cities such as Split, Zagreb, Osijek, Zadar and Rijeka, as part of their Advent seasons. However, Zagreb is the only city at which the Tchaikovsky-scored classic will be presented on ice.





A huge highlight of Advent in Zagreb, the Ice Park at King Tomislav Square is the largest outdoor skating rink in this part of Europe. It is set directly in front of the spectacular Art Pavilion and is one of the most visually-stunning spots within Zagreb's award-winning Advent manifestation.

Marking the official opening of Advent in Zagreb elsewhere on the same day, local act Robert Mareković and Swingers will perform live in Zrinjevac park from 7pm with the traditional lighting of the Christmas lanterns taking place there at 19.45.

Free tickets to The Nutcracker on ice spectacular are available by reserving a place before November 28 using the advent@katapult.hr email address.



Not in Zagreb for the opening of Advent? Don't worry, there are other great places in Croatia where you can enjoy Christmas markets and seasonal celebrations.