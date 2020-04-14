Restaurants on Korčula island
Feast your eyes on the best restaurants on Korčula
As Korčula sizzles this summer, check out some of the coolest places to dine, drink and relax, with a range of traditional Croatian options, seafood, Korčula's famous olive oil and other Mediterranean fare. Read on for our insider's guide.
Where to eat out in Korčula
G&T Club Lounge and Brasserie at Hotel De La Ville
Set a few steps from the western entrance to the Old Town, the terrace of Hotel De La Ville captures the days of Korčula’s belle époque. Since 1912, this was the spot to enjoy coffee and excellent wine from local vineyards, where the captains of the docked ships gathered, as they do now regularly at a table near the hotel entrance, reading the papers, discussing the weather and political developments among Korčula’s smart set, beneath the shadow of blooming oleanders. These days, the terrace is just as grand and pleasant and the charm of its bygone past is well preserved, although the menus are updated with trendy summer cocktails featuring gin from the bar’s extensive collection. If you find yourself lingering long after the first drink, preferring the natural shade to the heat of beach, the daytime bites provide excellent replenishment, from the high-grade local pršut, cheese and Torkul olive oil, to the chocolate, carob and orange flavors of the Arula cake from the bakery. At night, the bistro serves traditional dishes with a contemporary French-inspired twist: the handmade Žrnovo makaruni pasta, the risottos, among them a delicious blacker-than-black cuttlefish option, and a selection of fresh fish dishes keeps visitors happy as they watch the sun disappearing on the horizon, followed by orange-infused crêpes or the refreshing lemon sorbet.
Vrnik Arts Club
Among all the islets in Korčula’s archipelago, Vrnik has a singularly laid-back air to it, with a town beach of small pebbles and hues so vivid you’ll have trouble deciding between taking a tip or observing the turquoise waters from the docks. Vrnik Arts Club offers great food on the tranquil terrace in front of what was once the school of the island. Opened in 2018, the chef and menu has changed in the last two consecutive summers, but the excellent quality of the food has remained the same. While some patrons stay for dessert, others opt for another swim or a round of the boules game to the left of the town church, before boarding their vessels and leaving for the day. Much to the joy of fortunate visitors, the church occasionally hosts choir and classical music concerts in the evenings.
LD Restaurant
Befitting its historic, five-star hotel surroundings, the panoramic terrace of the Lešić-Dimitri has significantly raised the bar when it comes to fine dining in Korčula town. The menu, delivered by talented young chef Toni Erceg, celebrates local, seasonal produce and reproduces traditional dishes in a healthy and contemporary manner. The menu changes daily but breakfast features fresh smoothies, home-made granolas or classic cooked meals. For lunch and dinner example dishes include prawns with couscous, platters of Ston oysters, or squid in black ink topped with mashed potato; fillets of tuna, poached white fish, braised beef cheeks and roast lamb. Desserts include a seductively smooth chocolate cake. Informed staff will guide you through an extensive wine list that specialises in indigenous Croatian grape varieties, including some of the island’s best Grk and Pošip – which can be tried by the glass. This carefully conceived approach has ensured LD, for the fifth year running, has been awarded one of Croatia's most "Wine Friendly" restaurants. LD also offers olive oil (some of the local oils are deservedly award-winning) and wine tasting menus, Chef’s Table dining and take-away wines for boat guests to stock-up. With it’s sea and island views this is an idyllic spot to enjoy some of Dalmatia’s finest cuisine.
Adio Mare
A bit of an institution, Adio Mare is Korčula town's oldest-family run restaurant and little has changed since it opened in 1974. It's a friendly, buzzy, hearty Dalmatian restaurant showcasing tradition rather than innovation. Book a table on the shaded terrace upstairs and enjoy the brodet fish stew with polenta, the grilled meats or the pasta with beans. There's a decent enough selection of local wines. Baby-seats are available if needed.
Filippi
Here Ston oysters, traditional Korčula pasta, and main courses of classic steak and fowl complement local seafood. The wine list concentrates on local quality, with the best Plavac Mali reds from the Pelješac peninsula, Grk and Pošip whites from Korčula.
Arula Ethno Bakery
Arula is not the most ornate spot in town, yet its location at the start of Korčula’s flowery western promenade makes a pretty sight. The sweets they sell are authentic and outrageously good - but stop by on the early side, before the apple and cherry pies are long gone. The bakers here still make traditional sweets like the Kašluni biscuits and the Utopljenik (drowned man) sweet bread, many of these distinct to Korčula. But choices are tough to make and you are inevitably tempted to take at least a few to go, as you should also try the satisfying, old-fashioned marmalade doughnuts, or indulge in the ultimate treat - the Arula cake, a delightful mix of chocolate, oranges and carob - all at prices from a pre-touristic era.
Moro Beach Stupe
Moro Beach Bar at the tiny Stupe, run by the same people as Vrnik Arts Club on Vrnik/Skoj, has been one of Korčula archipelago’s highlights both for visitors and sailing regulars. The sea around Stupe is astoundingly clear and its colours vary wildly between the surrounding islets, while the imposing peaks of Pelješac in the distance add to the dramatic landscape. Beach hoppers delight in the wine from Korčula, to the right of the isle, or Pelješac, to the left, and the concoctions of the skilled bartenders, who deftly prepare drinks to the pitter-patter of electronic beats. Unexpectedly for a lively beach bar, the food here is genuinely good, offering classic Dalmatian snacks of high quality as well as more ambitious dishes, such as the gnudi and homemade pastas. As the sun descends, the few who remain have the spot to themselves, and the atmosphere is complemented marvellously by the sounds of the '80s and '90s.
Konoba Maha
This ranch-style restaurant, run by the family Marelić, is up in the hills 8km from Korčula town. It’s the place to eat peka, lamb or goat slow-cooked under smouldering charcoal, ordered in advance. Turning up on spec, try a grilled dish. Pretty much everything they serve is local, including the succulent home-cured pršut. Home-made grappas provide an aperitif. Seating is in a spacious garden planted with herbs and figs. It’s a cosy retreat in winter with wood-burning fire – call ahead first to see if they’re open.
Bistro Dalmatino
This arresting blue-and-white striped pavilion stands beside the roadside midway between Račišće and Kneža, right next to a beautiful pebble-fringed bay. As well as serving local wines and spirits they also have a full menu of food, much of which is cooked on an open grill.
Agrotourism Konopica
Surrounded by olive groves and pine trees, this is the most alluring dining spot in the area. Reliably delicious specialities include octopus and baked meat (peka), as well as a range of dishes made from ingredients grown in their own farm.