Great things to do in Istria this winter
Istria's cultural, gastro, sport and event calendar is full of great things to do all year, including this winter
A region renowned for its wine, olives and olive oil plus breathtakingly pretty towns and scenery, both inland and coastal, there's so much more to Istria than just these assets or summertime holidays. From its cities and towns like Pula, Rovinj and Porec through to its smallest hilltop villages like Motovun, the whole region's event calendar is full throughout the year. In winter, perhaps in response to healthy New Year's resolutions, that calendar is full of fantastic sports events. But, there are plenty of gastro and wine events too for those not yet ready to give up on the excess of winter. Plus, its traditional carnival season at this time. Here's the pick of the bunch of things to do in Istria this winter.
Antonja & Istrian Supa Festival
Istria is one of Croatia's three great winemaking regions, frequently recognised on the world stage for its produce. At this event, which simultaneously celebrates olive oil and winemaking, the producers in and around the city of Rovinj are showcased. The wine exhibition has been held continuously since 1991, while the olive oil exhibition has been held every year since 2003. The event begins with the Istrian supa festival and will feature presentations about production, a wine competition at which professional producers and homemade wine producers are welcome and a grading of local olives. You'll be able to try olives, oil and as many wines as you can manage, while entertained by the attached music programme.
MTB Winter League Istria and Kvarner,
The AXA Cup is a mountain bike competition, taking place in different locations throughout Istria and brings together local amateurs, licensed riders and an ever-increasing number of foreign participants. One of the main events is a 20 km long bike race, at times occurring at an altitude of 140 metres, taking place in Režanci, close to Svetvinčenat, at the beginning of March, on a circular macadam trail. The 30 kuna entry fee includes a meal and riders can sign up, on the day, just before the race begins.
Pula Carnival
The fifth annual traditional Pula Carnival will be held on Saturday, February 8-though the whole event will be starting much earlier, on January 17, with the Handover of the City Key to the Master of the Carnival at the City Hall. On February 25, the burning of the bogeyman Pust takes place near the traffic lights at Veli Vrh. For the main parade, masked visitors gather, along with some 20 carnival groups from Istria, Kvarner and Slovenia, over 700 participants in all, led by the Pula Wind Orchestra and majorettes. Groups will be setting up at noon at a large marquee set up at the Karolina car park, where lunch and communal celebrations take place. The procession will be calling at the Arena, Trg Portarata, Sergijevaca, the Forum and Kandlerova, with themed floats gliding along Laginjina and the Riva waterfront. Back at the Marquee, the Big Carnival Party starts at 3pm with DJ Teddy Lee and live acts Mauro Staraj & Point Banda. Registration forms are available from the Pula Tourist office.
Plava Laguna Istrian Winter Running League (Rabac)
Now celebrating its 15th anniversary, Plava Laguna's Istrian winter running league is a great way to pursue those healthy New Year's resolutions, encouraged by hundreds of other likeminded participants of every ability. There are different races being held throughout the entire winter up until March. The races in Medulin, Poreč-Parenzo, Pazin, Sečovlje and Sveti Petar u šumi have already taken place. But, there are several of the trails, each of six or nine kilometres in length, still forthcoming; Rabac 26 January, Novigrad-Cittanova 9 February, Pula-Pola 2 February, Vodnjan-Dignano 1 March.
Istria Carnival
Taking place simultaneously over one weekend in Rovinj and Pazin, Istria Carnival sees the party move onto the mild, Mediterranean winter streets for a jamboree of music, food and street theatre. It's a great coming-together of locals from across the area plus visitors, mingling in the city centres to try out seasonal street food and Istria delicacies, be entertained by musicians and enjoy the inter-generational charm of the accompanying parades.
Labin Carnival
The tradition of carnival, called poklade or mesopust in the local dialects, is maintained in the Istrian town of Labin by the occurrence of small festivals in many of the surrounding villages, plus a main event held in Labin town centre. At the latter, you can see a Children's Parade, with local youths fitted out in costumes for the march through the city. There's a masquerade ball too and the theatre within the centre includes the traditional burning of a carnival mascot 'Pust'. In doing so, he assumes all past sins and the residents are able to welcome the spring rebirth and the new year afresh.
Plava Laguna Istrian Winter Running League (Novigrad)
Now celebrating its 15th anniversary, Plava Laguna's Istrian winter running league is a great way to pursue those healthy New Year's resolutions, encouraged by hundreds of other likeminded participants of every ability. There are different races being held throughout the entire winter up until March. The races in Medulin, Poreč-Parenzo, Pazin, Sečovlje and Sveti Petar u šumi have already taken place. But, there are several of the trails, each of six or nine kilometres in length, still forthcoming; Rabac 26 January, Novigrad-Cittanova 9 February, Pula-Pola 2 February, Vodnjan-Dignano 1 March.
Brtonigla Chocolate and Wine Festival
Croatian chocolate can be very sweet, particularly to visitors who are more used to a higher cocoa content and less sugar in their treat. But, though standard brands in the country aim towards the youth audience, that's far from the full story. Croatia is home to many small and artisan chocolate producers whose chocolate, while enjoyable by anyone, will certainly satisfy the more discerning chocco lover. At the Brtonigla Chocolate and Wine Festival, award-winning local wines and others from different regions of Croatia, are paired with chocolate in an adult-orientated manner. Purposefully, the event coincides with the Brtonigla Adventure Trekk, which also brings international visitors to the village.
Brtonigla Adventure Trek
Istria is full of breathtaking coastal towns and beautiful villages inland, some of which sit prettily atop hills. One of the most blissfully sedate is Brtonigla. However, that changes with the arrival of the Brtonigla Adventure Trekk, which sees ramblers, hikers, walkers and runners set out into the pristine countryside surrounding the village for an exploration of the great outdoors in all its winter beauty. The river Mirna, Učka mountain, the vineyards and olive groves of the locale and, of course, the Adriatic sea, make for a spectacular backdrop to the trek and, perhaps best of all, the event coincides with the village's Chocolate and Wine Festival, so you can treat yourself after all the exertion. There is no designated route, as part of the event's offer is one of orientation, but each competitor will receive a map detailing the organised stop-off points along the way and the orientation aspect is very simple.
Honey Days
In recent years, a great global effort has begun to protect the bee population, which is fundamental to the pollination of many plants essential within the human diet. Aside from all the fruits, flowers, herbs and vegetables that bees help us produce, they also make delicious honey and this event celebrates the huge wealth of varieties of honey made in the Istrian region. Istria is known throughout the world for its wine and olive oil and vineyards are dependant on bees as pollinators and so bees have always been highly-prized partners in the region's professional and home agricultural efforts. With a wealth of different flora and seasonal crops occurring throughout the Istrian peninsula, the region has a vast array of different types and flavour of honey. Beekeepers move their hives around different locations dependant on the season. In April, fruit honey is harvested, then in May it's the turn of dandelion honey, after which locust trees are sought out for the nomadic bees. In June, many hives are transferred to areas rich in chestnut trees, before beekeepers take their hives to the wildflower-rich areas of Gorski kotar, Kordun and Lika before being brought home in September. This event, which is the 1th annual occurrence of the showcase, is the best place to try all the different honeys produced and to buy some you can take home.
Plava Laguna Istrian Winter Running League (Pula)
Now celebrating its 15th anniversary, Plava Laguna's Istrian winter running league is a great way to pursue those healthy New Year's resolutions, encouraged by hundreds of other like-minded participants of every ability. There are different races being held throughout the entire winter up until March. The races in Medulin, Poreč-Parenzo, Pazin, Sečovlje and Sveti Petar u šumi have already taken place. But, there are several of the trails, each of six or nine kilometres in length, still forthcoming; Rabac 26 January, Novigrad-Cittanova 9 February, Pula-Pola 2 February, Vodnjan-Dignano 1 March.
Istra Trek
A 14-year-old event which takes place in a different location each year, showcasing the incredibly varied terrain of this beautiful region. Hilltop villages, river valleys, impervious forests, coastal views and medieval towns have previously formed the backdrops to this nomadic event, of which simple orientation is a part. There are three different sections to the trek, allowing people of any age and ability to take part. The most difficult course is named Ultra and will take determined trekkers through an at-times unforgiving route. The Challenger course is an exercise in classic orientation and runs from 20 - 25 kilometres in length at 1000 metres in altitude in places. The Light course offers a short, nice trekking experience for beginners and features a 10 - 15 kilometres route.
Plava Laguna Istrian Winter Running League (Vodnjan)
Now celebrating its 15th anniversary, Plava Laguna's Istrian winter running league is a great way to pursue those healthy New Year's resolutions, encouraged by hundreds of other like-minded participants of every ability. There are different races being held throughout the entire winter up until March. The races in Medulin, Poreč-Parenzo, Pazin, Sečovlje and Sveti Petar u šumi have already taken place. But, there are several of the trails, each of six or nine kilometres in length, still forthcoming; Rabac 26 January, Novigrad-Cittanova 9 February, Pula-Pola 2 February, Vodnjan-Dignano 1 March.
Poreč Trophy
A one-day cycling race accredited within the international UCI calendar which welcomes many professional, national and regional tcycling eams and clubs. The race is held within the area of Poreč, Tar-Vabrige and Kaštelir-Labinci and points attained on the race contribute to the Europa Tour.
Istrian Spring
The successor to the Adriatic Highway race which once ran down the length of Croatia's coast, this international cycling race was renamed when it was decided to alter the course. Its full length and each of its four sections now take place solely in Istria. The prologue stage consists of a sprint of several kilometres in which riders aim to bag the first leader's T-shirt. The other three stages, which take in much of the Istrian interior, help stretch the event to a four-day duration. The first stage leads from the Old Town of Labin, across the last 300 metres of 'diced' road to the finish line, which is reached after completing the 'undulating' roads of central Istria. The second stage almost always indicates the winner of the entire race as it takes in a tough winding ascent to Motovun, with the spectacular Mirna river situated below. Many professional and international teams take part and you can see some of the competitors, later in the season, at some of the world's biggest and best-known cycling events, such as the Tour de France.
Salute to Spring
Skitači Mountaineering Club from Labin organizes this night hiking to Skitača, a village in the southernmost part of the Labin peninsula with one of the highest peaks in Labin area. On the trail, which runs through Gondolići on the Labin Hiking Trail to the 531 metre top of Oštri, participants will be guided by very experienced local hikers. From Oštri, the path descends next to St. Matthew’s chapel towards Skitača, where it is expected hikers will complete the course at around midnight. The route is technically undemanding and of medium difficulty. All participants are asked to bring a headlamp and standard mountaineering equipment.
Plava Laguna Half Marathon
The famous Plava Laguna Half Marathon is the main event at this fun weekend which offers running opportunities for families, kids and those of any age and ability. The half marathon itself takes place Sunday, beginning at 10am in front of the Hotel Parentium before it runs through the beautiful Plava Resort, all the way to the centre of historic Poreč and then back towards Funtana and the Hotel Parentium with the 10k run taking place at the same time, from the same starting point and using much of the same route. The 3.5 kilometre family run takes place one day earlier, on Saturday. Beginning at 11am in front of Zelena Laguna Campsite, it runs through the Bijela Uvala campsite. Children younger than 8 must run with their parents and all proceeds from this race's fees will be doubled by Plava Laguna and donated to the Poreč Centre for Inclusion. The kids run also takes place on the Saturday and features four races of various length, from 400m to 1800m, available to kids from aged 4 to aged 16. These races will start between 3pm and 4.30pm, depending on the age group. Every registered runner will receive a t-shirt, a finisher medal, a start number, insurance on the course and refreshments. Extra prizes are awarded for the first 3 places in the men's and women's categories of the Plava Laguna Half-Marathon. 1st place prize is 300 Euros and two nights stay at Plava Laguna for two, 2nd place prize is 200 Euros and 3rd place prize is 100 Euros.
Poreč Fest
Schools and students who come from both Croatia and outside countries participate in this competition-based showcase of excellent, young musical talent. If you've got a thing for strings, this is where you should head. Solo guitar, solo violin and chamber ensembles form the three categories of the competition and musical menu. Art School Poreč, whose tradition goes back to 1974, organises the event and their aim is to promote music culture, develop the artistic endeavours of young, gifted musicians and promote international cultural cooperation. In 2019 this event took place in the Istrian Assembly Hall, the Concert Hall of Art School Poreč and the Theatre of the Open University Poreč, signifying the event's growing importance in the cultural calendar. The competition also includes concerts held by well-known international musicians who make up members of the international jury team and at the Gala Concert by Laureates.