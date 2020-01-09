Great things to do in Croatia this winter
From music and theatre events to carnivals, exhibitions and film festivals, there are lots of great things still left to do in Croatia this winter
Croatia's famous Christmas markets may have just ended, but the country's special Advent celebrations are far from the only reason to visit Croatia in winter. As the season progresses, more likely than not, Croatia's castles and national parks will be covered in a magical shroud of snow, giving them their most impressive, annual outfit. It's the start of a thrilling year of events in Rijeka as the city assumes its title of European Capital of Culture 2020 and its thrilling carnival takes place, like the one in Pula, this winter. Zagreb's stunning Festival of Lights is one of the capital's most spectacular events of the year, let alone winter. And, from visiting pop and rock bands, techno DJs and opera events to art exhibitions and film festivals, there are lots of great things still left to do in Croatia, making the country one of the best options in Europe for a winter break.
Festival of Lights
Zagreb's annual Festival of Lights kicks off in March and for its five-day run will transform the romantic upper town area of the city centre with a cavalcade of light shows and audio-visual treats. Expect dazzling installations at several historical venues, beautiful light shows across the city's parks and green spaces, plus some mind-bending video mapping performances that will completely alter your perception of famous landmarks and facades.
Rijeka Carnival
Croatia's biggest carnival takes place in Rijeka, culminating in a colourful procession of thousands on the Sunday before Shrove Tuesday. Then, as now, masks were elaborate and ugly, and evil spirits were sent packing by local men dressed in animal skins, the zvončari, clanging huge cowbells. Always up for a spot of costumed fun, the Habsburgs revived the concept in the late 19th century, before Rijeka got tangled up in too much political torment for street parties. Then, in 1982, three masked groups walked down Korzo to the bemusement of onlookers. After that, numbers grew. By 2001 there were around 4,000 taking part in the parades. For the 25th anniversary event in 2007, it was nearer 100,000. No wonder locals call it the 'fifth season', in addition to spring, summer, autumn and winter. Depending on when Shrove Tuesday falls, the Queen's Pageant usually takes place on the third Friday in January, followed by the Zvončari Parade, which takes place the next day. By tradition, the bell-ringers clang their instruments and move in steps according to their village of origin. Then, two weeks before Shrove Tuesday, on the Saturday lunchtime, the Children's Parade runs through the streets of Rijeka. The big event, however, is the International Carnival Parade, which kicks off at noon on Sunday 23 February in 2020. It usually takes the whole afternoon for floats to pass along the main streets. Subsequent celebrations last well into the night, at stalls and tents set up aroun
Sinéad O'Connor
In a colourful career which has seen her several times embroiled in controversy and campaigning, if the dust ever truly settles, it will be for her music that Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor will be remembered. Her version of the Prince song 'Nothing Compares 2 U' is the definitive rendition and was a worldwide hit, topping the charts for weeks in the USA, UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and all over Europe in 1990. Following its release, in tandem with her solo career, O'Connor took part in several high-profile collaborations to produce work which was every bit the equal of her big hit, most notably with Peter Gabriel, Massive Attack, Jah Wobble, Terry Hall, Moby, Bomb The Bass, U2, The The and members of Pink Floyd. This visit to Zagreb is a rare occurrence, with only 1200 tickets on sale and could be considered a dress rehearsal for the substantial American tour she embarks on immediately afterwards.
Madam Butterfly
Giacomo Antonio Domenico Michele Secondo Maria Puccini may only be classed as Italy's number two opera genius (behind Verdi), but he is responsible for writing no less than three of the world's most popular and successful operas. As such, it comes as little surprise to find the composer's best-loved works celebrated and performed in the new season at The Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc Rijeka. Inspired by an American play based on a French semi-autobiographical novel, Madam Butterfly is an opera in three parts, telling the tragic tale of a marriage between an Americanserviceman and his young Japanese bride, Madam Butterfly. Departing shortly after the ceremony of what he regards as a marriage of convenience, serviceman Pinkerton is absent at and ignorant of the birth of his child. After an absence of three years, he returns. But, it is not at all the reconvening his innocent and devoted young wife had hoped for. It's all very emotional and, needless to say, ends very badly. Bring tissues.
Art and Life Are One: the “Earth” Association of Artists 1929-1935
Founded ninety years ago, Zemlja or ‘Earth’ was one of the most influential movements in the history of Croatian art. As this major exhibition demonstrates, the artists who came together under the Zemlja banner shaped a distinctive Croatian visual style that is still very much around today. The main aim of the Zemlja group was to develop an art that could attract a broad public and also function as a critique of an unjust society. According to Zemlja, art should play a documentary role in recording what life in the then Kingdom of Yugoslavia was really like: it was no longer enough to idealize the peasantry as some kind of folkloric national bedrock clad in traditional costumes, you also had to describe rural poverty and do something about it. The other key aspect of the Zemlja philosophy was the creation of an authentically local art that would have local roots, and which would not simply be an extension of the latest art trend from Berlin or Paris. Most talented painter of the group was Krsto Hegedušić (1901-1975), an artist committed to depicting the realities of rural and working-class life. Together with painters Juraj Plančić, Ivan Tabaković and Oton Postružnik, he arranged exhibitions which had a clear socialist message. They formed the Zemlja movement in 1929, with architect Drago Ibler writing the manifesto. ‘You have to live the life of your times’ it declared, ‘because art and life are one.’ Hegedušić was also was a key sponsor of the self-taught village pain
Monster Magnet
Monster Magnet are a 30 year old heavy rock band from New Jersey who are deeply indebted to the raw riffage of Black Sabbath and the swirling, psychedelic space rock of Hawkwind. Early albums, like 'Superjudge' and 'Dopes To Infinity', produced a mind melting mix of these influences and the band's music has since gone on to be featured in many movies like The Matrix and series like Sons Of Anarchy. Also influenced by classic comics, particularly by Captain America, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Hulk co-creator Jack Kirby, the X-Men character Negasonic Teenage Warhead, from Deadpool, is named after Monster Magnet's biggest hit. This date, one year after they last played in Zagreb, is part of a European tour celebrating the anniversary of the release of their breakthrough 1998 album 'Powertrip'.
Nipplepeople
Rock festival attendees in leather jackets, crop-topped students at gay clubs and ravers savouring the end-of-night anthem, tired arms held aloft; across almost all the former Yugoslavia, people are getting down to Nipplepeople. Croatia’s most enigmatic pop personae, Nipplepeople formed as a duo around a decade ago and have released roughly one single every year since. With each release, they’ve built momentum, captured more imaginations, refined their sound, and revealed much about themselves whilst seemingly also revealing absolutely nothing. In videos, at concerts and at official engagements they always wear masks, their identities hidden, as well as other personal details such as the status of their relationship outside music or indeed their sexualities. Is theirs a post-rave soundtrack for the afterparty, a new take on chart-courting synth duos of the 80s or sublime yet quirky pop in classic outsider traditions? Perhaps it’s all three, but with their greatest song ‘Frka’, best video ‘Nikada’ and a string of sold-out shows coming in the last few years, the Zagreb-based Nipplepeople look like the Croatian pop act most likely to transcend the language barrier and bother outside charts.
Zagrebdox
The main regional showcase for documentary films, with an international range of the best contemporary work, and prizes for the best submissions. Showcasing over a hundred films, this thought-provoking film fest engages with a broad range of subjects: human rights, the environment, war and political conflicts, identity and sexuality are common themes. Prizes are awarded in numerous categories: official sections include Biography Dox, Musical Globe, Happy Dox, Controversial Dox, Masters of Dox, State of Affairs, Teen Dox and ADU Dox. The winning films are re-screened on the last day of the festival.
Dmitri Šostakovič: Babi Yar, Symphony no.13 in B-flat minor
Dmitri Šostakovič is one of the most important composers of the 20th century, a writer and musician who stood as a vital cultural bridge between the Soviet Union and the international community during the former's most isolationist years. Despite his patriotism, he refused to allow his art to be dictated by authorities leading to him being denounced several times inj his home country although, since his death in 1975, he has been rightly celebrated for his vast contributions. Combining the sometimes discordant neo-classical style pioneered by Igor Stravinsky with the more traditional and melodic late Romanticism of composers such as Gustav Mahler, he was first denounced by the artistically ignorant Stalin for his modern approach, then by the public because of doubts about his patriotism and then again by national authorities for the complete opposite of his first denunciation; for being to formal in his writing, his music viewed as assuming too many traditional, western themes. Throughout his career he was viciously attacked via state-owned propaganda materials, despite simultaneously being commissioned by state-owned bodies. His Symphony no.13, sometimes known as Babi Yar, is regarded as his most shocking, distressing and emotive piece. Babi Yar is a ravine in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, the site of a massacre carried out by Nazi forces during World War II in which more than thirty-three thousand Jews were killed in less than a week.
Salaj family estate Christmas
The Salaj family estate in Grabovnica, near Čazma, traditionally opens its doors to the public every Christmas for this huge manifestation of lights and Christmas spirit. A staggering five million lights are used in this truly magical display, which wends its way around a sizeable portion of the estate's grounds, across bridges, through gardens and under decorated trees. Most of the lights are ornamental but you will find a traditional nativity scene and the true message of Christmas is not lost within the display.
ATB
One of the most visually and aurally-striking occurrences in late '90s clubland was the arrival of trance music. And, one of the music's biggest hits was ATB's '9 PM (Till I Come)'. Everything comes back in fashion at some point and the wild, hedonistic sounds of trance music are once again popular in mainstream clubs, so it's the perfect time for ATB to make his debut here in Croatia. Since the release of his aforementioned breakthrough single, he has released ten albums and been rated as one of the world's top representative DJs in his particular field of music.
Tristan and Izolde
Composed in 1859, this romantic opera in three parts by Richard Wagner is now considered one of the most influential pieces of music of all time. Based on a tragic tale of love told as far back as the 12th century, the story centres on an adulterous love affair between the Cornish knight Tristan and the Irish princess Izolde. In Wagner's version, Tristan is portrayed as a doomed romantic figure, while Izolde appears as a redeeming female character in classic Wagnerian fashion. The opera is directed by renowned American director Anna Bogart.
André Reyes's Gipsy Kings
André and Nicolas Reyes, the sons of renowned flamenco artist Jose Reyes, formed the Gipsy Kings in the late '70s. French-born but of Spanish descent, they mined the gipsy and traditional musics of Spain to conjure a lively sound which exploded onto the world stage with the release of their self-titled 1989 album. Guitarist and singer André Reyes maintains the traditions of their sound with a 10-piece band, including Mario Reyes and Chico Castillo, which tours the world playing new material but also all of the group's familiar hits such as 'Bamboleo', 'Volare', 'La Dona' and more.
Valentines day with David Morales
One of the pillars of house music in New York City for over three decades, David Morales is best-known as the creator of hit remixes for the likes of Jamiroquai, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Pet Shop Boys, U2, Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, with whom he won a Grammy. He's also famous as the founder of the Def Mix remix organisation, alongside Frankie Knuckles, for a distinct production sound best-expressed on his Red Zone mixes, for stand-alone hits like 'Needin’ U' and as a DJ.
Night of the Museums
The doors of Zagreb’s museums and galleries are thrown open, free of charge, for one night only at this incredibly (and increasingly) popular annual event. Most institutions take part, and frequently one-off exhibitions and concerts are organised especially for the event. This will be the event’s 15th annual occurrence and its success in Zagreb has prompted cities across Croatia to join in, meaning that these days over 200 museums, galleries and other cultural institutions in 100 Croatian cities and towns now take part. Here in Zagreb, shuttle buses run between the main locations. Attracting big crowds who create a vibrant atmosphere, it can be a hugely enjoyable evening and for many, a highlight of the year.
Amelie Lens
Three and a half decades since its inception, the Detroit-derived music of techno has become a global phenomenon. It is the soundtrack to music festivals and club parties everywhere, its fast pace and industrial sounds recognisable to millions. The music has a whole host of new champions for its current age of acceptance and 29-year-old Belgian DJ Amelie Lens is one of the biggest. Her production career is just a few years old, her biggest breakthrough the 'Contradiction EP' was released on Pan-Pot's Second State label in just 2017. Since then, she has released music on the Elevate and Drumcode labels and founded her own Lenske imprint. Due to a huge demand for tickets, this date has been moved from Boogaloo club to Zagreb Fair. Several areas of music within the exhibition hall will entertain a huge crowd on the night with Lens supported by a great team of regulars from the Future Scope parties plus Belgian techno producer and DJ Milo Spykers from Lens's Lenske stable.
Editors
Birmingham-based band Editors have long since outgrown easy comparisons to Joy Division to become one of the UK's most celebrated and biggest-selling alternative bands of the last decade and a half. Here, they play their largest concert to date in Croatia, an arena show which celebrates the release of 'Black Gold', a greatest hits compilation which includes 15 of the band's best tracks alongside three original songs.
Moonchild
Los Angeles-based Amber Navran, Max Bryk and Andris Mattson are the multi-instrumentalists who collectively make up the Moonchild trio. They are known for their candid musical style, a mixture of soul and new-school jazz, which they have showcased on four albums to date. The latest of these 'Little Ghost' comes from 2019, this European tour supporting its release.
Les Vents Français (FR)
Les Vents Français are a world-famous ensemble of wind musicians who have previously taken their classic and contemporary repertoire to Cologne Philharmonie, the Konzerthaus Dortmund, Mozarteum Salzburg, Copenhagen, Rome, Zürich, Brussels, Paris, Istanbul, Turin, Humlebaek, the Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival, Kissinger Sommer, Salon-de-Provence and on a tour of the USA and Japan. At this special performance, they turn their flutes, oboes, clarinets, bassoons and horns to the music of Maurice Ravel, Francis Poulenc, Darius Milhaud, Albert Roussel and André Caplet, accompanied by pianist Eric Le Sage.
Chui
You don't need to be a fan of jazz music to enjoy a concert by Croatian band Chui. Each of the quartet's members clearly do have a background and an interest in the music, but they also bring so much more to the table. Newer genres such as funk, drum n' bass, dub and rock are infused into their hybrid sound, creating a mix that is perhaps even wider in scope than the pioneering sounds of '70s jazz fusion. It is also frequently less showy and holds more groove. Chui's music, which has so far been released on four albums since 2012, pushes boundaries, but remains accessible to all. That's one reason they are so well liked by a large section of young music lovers in Croatia. This particular show serves as a release party for their fifth album 'Iz kapetanovog dnevnika'.
UK Subs
Although they never achieved the fame of The Sex Pistols and The Clash, UK Subs are one of the best-loved and most enduring of British punk bands. They were there at the beginning, singer Charlie Harper already an experienced live performer in previous bands, when the movement was birthed in the late '70s. UK Subs combined the punk sounds of the emerging era with the lively, back-to-basics but musically proficient live set-up of the UK pub rock scene which had produced bands like Dr Feelgood. They produced landmark early albums like 'Another Kind of Blues', 'Brand New Age' and 'Crash Course' and were famously featured heavily in Julien Temple's 1979 'Punk Can Take It' short film. With Harper still at the helm and longstanding bass player Alvin Gibbs still in situ, this is as close to catching an original punk act as you're likely to get this year. This tour marks the band's 40th anniversary and support on the date comes from Zagreb punk veterans Eksodus and contemporary UK punk band The Mistakes.
Visions of the city: Iconography of the City II (1950-2000+)
Cities are breeding grounds of creativity, places where artists flock to watch, be watched, and skulk around in long coats. This multi-media exhibition explores art’s love affair with urban life, specifically in the Post-Modern second half of the 20th Century. As you’d expect, there’s plenty of material on global metropolis New York, but we also see how Zagreb has been home and muse to artists from Croatia and further afield.
Apocalyptica
Originally formed in 1993 as a cello quartet playing exclusively covers of Metallica songs, in the two decades since then, Apocalyptica have added bands like Faith No More, Sepultura and Pantera to their repertoire along with a whole host of original material which treads a line between heavy metal and classical music. Along the way, they've collaborated with members of Slayer and Rammstein and released eight full-length albums.
Up Close and Personal: War in Croatia
Over 100 images taken during Croatia's War Of Independence are presented in Up Close and Personal: War in Croatia, the first official exhibition at the Image Of War Photography Museum. The exhibition holds not only the work of professional Croatian, Serb and world-renowned photographers such as Peter Turnley, Dragoljub Zamurović, Ron Haviv, Christopher Morris, Romeo Ibrišević and Matko Biljak, but also photos donated by the public. Alongside the photographs are the testimonies of those who were caught up in the conflict. The exhibition depicts not only the actual conflict and those who took part but also the aftermath and the people who existed within that environment. Photographs of disturbed and injured participants in the war stand next to those of the distraught and grieving, plus those of children who make a playground in the scorched earth, destruction and rubble.
Tosca
The second of Giacomo Puccini's classic operas to be performed this season at The Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc Rijeka. Set in a turbulent Rome of 1800, the ruling Kingdom of Naples's control of the city is seriously threatened by Napoleon's invasion of Italy. Premiered in the same city during a time of civil unrest, the brutal and gruesome depictions of torture, murder and suicide within the opera chimed with the public of the time and, along with some of Puccini's best-loved arias, ensured that the critically-panned opera became one of the world's most frequently performed ever since.
The Museum of Broken Relationships
Starting as a playfully ironic art installation and subsequently an international touring exhibition, the Museum of Broken Relationships has become one of Zagreb's most unusual and most popular museum attractions since opening in 2010. Housed in one of the Upper Town's finest Baroque mansions, the thematic display takes visitors through a series of different emotions associated with a break-up, illustrated by objects donated by members of the public. An electric toaster donated by a jilted American is accompanied by the laconic comment: ‘When I moved out, and across the country, I took the toaster. That'll show you. How are you going to toast anything now?’ Many exhibits are captioned with the kind of surreal narratives that frequently flow from fraught emotional states. Funny, tragic, fascinating, it was named 'most innovative museum' at the European Museum Awards of 2011.
Ian Pooley
Understated and underrated, Ian Pooley has been championing house and techno music for over 30 years, long before his home country of Germany became one of the global epicentres for the music. At the start of his career, he was one of the few non-US Djs to be associated with leading New York label Strictly Rhythm. In the time since he has remixed the likes of Daft Punk, released several albums and mix Cds and issued notable singles, particularly on the Force Inc label. What he's perhaps best known though is Djing to intimate, underground parties, where his selections take in disco, house, techno and other electronica. More often than not, once he plays for a party crew that suits, he is invited back on a regular basis in order to repeat the successful dialogue he has with club audiences. As such, this will be just one in a long history of dates he has undertaken here in Croatia.
The Venice Baroque Orchestra and Vivaldi on a Stradivarius violin
Something to get very excited about. Described as 'One of the best baroque ensembles playing alongside one of the best violinists of baroque on one of the very best violins', this gala performance sees a Stradivarius violin come to Rijeka as part of the Violin Above Borders exhibition, which is being held in the Maritime and History Museum of the Croatian Littoral Rijeka. Organised by the Consulate General of the Italian Republic in the Republic of Croatia (Rijeka) in collaboration with the Croatian National Theatre Ivan pl. Zajc Rijeka, the event sees the world-renowned Venice Baroque Orchestra appear with lead violinist, the celebrated Giuliano Carmignola. This award-winning ensemble has played more dates of baroque music in the USA than any other in history. They have appeared on television the world over, including on the BBC, ARTE, NTR (Netherlands) and NHK.
Magic Shoppe
In the eight years they've been active, Boston, Massachusetts outfit Magic Shoppe have delivered their own particular take on psychedelic rock across four EPs and three full-length albums. It's fair to say that these guys like their electric guitar effects pedals, as their shoegaze-influenced sound comes drenched in fuzz and reverb. Their latest album 'Circles' arrived in late 2019 and this European tour supports its release.
Reflections from the Bauhaus
Founded a century ago in the German city of Weimar, the Bauhaus art school developed a programme of creative education that is still followed in colleges today. This exhibition looks at the way in which Bauhaus teachings influenced art schools in Croatia, with particular reference to the courses taught at Zagreb’s Academy of Applied Arts between 1949 and 1955 (when the academy was dissolved and merged with other institutions). Despite its short lifetime, the academy produced a generation of graduates who went on to wield influence over all aspects of Croatian culture. Featured artists include Zlatko Bourek, the painter and animator who was one of the creators of legendary cartoon character Professor Balthazar; Jagoda Buić, famed for her modernist tapestries and textile installations; and Vasko Lipovac, the mercurial all-rounder whose brightly coloured sculptures and installations remain the subject of much popular affection. All in all it’s a touching portrait of Croatia’s first post-war creative generation.
Kočani Orkestar
Anyone searching for the wilder side of traditional Balkan musics may have a tough time finding it Croatia. But, once in a while, a troupe visit who bring back sounds that were once more commonplace here. Kočani Orkestar are a Macedonian Romani trubači group who make a wild, fast, funky and festive sound. The band have been around since the late '80s and incorporate elements of traditional dancing music from Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia into their sound, plus Turkish/Bulgarian rhythms unfamiliar to many western ears. They have recorded five of their own albums and received yet more global acclaim for two collaborative albums made with famed Romanian troupe Taraf de Haïdouks. True to the multicultural, multilingual nature of the Balkans, Kočani Orkestar's music is sung in several languages including Macedonian, Romani and even a Turkish dialect spoken by their home Romani community in Kočani. Lead until 2000 by the revered Naat Veliov, since his retirement the troupe has been lead by Ismail Saliev and then his son, Bilent Saliev.
The Boomtown Rats
Formed in Dublin, Ireland in 1975, just prior to the arrival of punk music, The Boomtown Rats are a rock band whose place in history is assured thanks to the fame of their lead singer, Bob Geldof and for their remarkable hit, 'I Don't Like Mondays'. Though punk and new wave music had very much developed and begun influencing the band by the time they released the single in 1979, its style was more grandiose pop with a fantastic, widescreen arrangement. And its lyrical content was shocking and unforgettable. The song is based on the real-life events of a shooting the same year at Grover Cleveland Elementary School in San Diego. The perpetrator of the shooting, 16-year-old Brenda Ann Spencer, fired at children in the's school playground, killing two adults and injuring eight children and a police officer. Upon her arrest, Brenda Ann Spencer showed no remorse for the senseless crime. Under questioning from journalists, she explained away her actions by saying 'I don't like Mondays, this livens up the day.' The single was released just months after the incident and became a hit all over Europe. In America, the killer's family tried unsuccessfully to stop the single being released, America being the only English-language territory where the song was not a huge hit. Although the band were not trying to exploit the tragedy, Bob Geldof later expressed regret for contributing to the killer's lasting infamy. It would take him until 1984 and his fundraising with Band Aid and Live Aid fo
Pula Carnival
The fifth annual traditional Pula Carnival will be held on Saturday, February 8-though the whole event will be starting much earlier, on January 17, with the Handover of the City Key to the Master of the Carnival at the City Hall. On February 25, the burning of the bogeyman Pust takes place near the traffic lights at Veli Vrh. For the main parade, masked visitors gather, along with some 20 carnival groups from Istria, Kvarner and Slovenia, over 700 participants in all, led by the Pula Wind Orchestra and majorettes. Groups will be setting up at noon at a large marquee set up at the Karolina car park, where lunch and communal celebrations take place. The procession will be calling at the Arena, Trg Portarata, Sergijevaca, the Forum and Kandlerova, with themed floats gliding along Laginjina and the Riva waterfront. Back at the Marquee, the Big Carnival Party starts at 3pm with DJ Teddy Lee and live acts Mauro Staraj & Point Banda. Registration forms are available from the Pula Tourist office.
Petar Dundov
Perhaps the leading local representative within the genre of techno, Petar Dundov is frequently the favoured DJ asked to accompany the leading lights of electronic dance music at Croatia's coastal festivals. Here, he will be playing largely to a hometown crowd which should make for an amazing atmosphere
MR DJ Dario, DJ Jock, Krešo, Okac
It all depends what you're into but, for some, there can be few better clubbing experiences in Zagreb than bouncing around the dark dancefloor at Boogaloo in the early hours of the morning while the DJs play techno. On this particular occasion, the music may be quite varied; MR DJ Dario has been in the game quite a while, so his music can take in house, techno and more rave-y sounds, whereas DJ Jock edges towards a progressive house bent. The newcomer on the bill here is Krešo (pictured), a producer and DJ of Croatian heritage who was born and raised in the UK rave capital of Manchester but who has recently moved to Zagreb. Steeped in the history, experiences and music of Manchester, he has produced music over many years and is supported by major league DJs like Carl Cox who consistently play his tracks. This will be his debut in Zagreb, with support coming from another capable Boogaloo regular, Okac.
Dubrovnik Winter Festival: Free guided city tours
The Tourist Board of Dubrovnik will this year continue their free walking tour initiative throughout the winter months. The 90-minute long walking tour will guide visitors through the city's world-famous old town and will be conducted in English by an informed guide. The tour will conclude with a free performance by folklore ensemble FA Linđo beginning at 11:30am at the Church of St. Blaise, weather permitting. The tours begin at 10am each Saturday morning in front of the Tourist Information Centre Pile (one of two tourist information centres in the city itself), located at Brsalje 5. Individuals are asked to register their attendance in advance, to TIC Pile, by 6pm the previous day (tel: +38520312011, e-mail: tic.pile@tzdubrovnik.hr).