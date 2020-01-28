Night of The Museums across Croatia

One of this year's most spectacular and innovative events within the countrywide programme comes courtesy of the Museum of the Peasants' Revolt in Gornja Stubica who offer a video and multimedia mapping at the Matija Gupac Monument. In addition, they have the exhibition 'Jan Vitovec - The Czech Knight, the Count of Zagorje' and the promotion of Nika Titanic's comic book, '1573.' In Krapina, the Gallery of the City of Krapina, Krapina Open University, the Presečki Altar Museum and the internationally-renowned Museum of Krapina Neanderthals collaborate for a great programme which includes a showcase of the 55th Kajkavian Singing Festival plus animation and the 'Beauty of Discovery' photography exhibition at the Neanderthal Museum. At Veliki Tabor castle you can have guided tours of their permanent exhibitions and there'll be a puppet show, video projections, an educational workshop for all ages 'With Sword in Hand', as well as a musical performance by the guitar-flute duo OstinatoWorld-famous for its naive art, in Hlebine, the Koprivnica City Museum has rearranged a collection of naive art in a great new space which debuts on the night while the Koprivnica Gallery showcases the national folklore ensemble LADO in its 70th year. Gallery Ivan Sabolić in Peteranec celebrates 100 years of the famous sculptor from whom they take their name and there are more naive art treats in the Mijo Kovačić Gallery.At Trakošćan Palace, there's the mouth-watering opportunity to see an exhibition of