Time Out says

ArtisTree presents ArtisTree Selects: Urban Rocks, a contemporary art exhibit by French artist Polo Bourieau, showcasing 12 new stone sculptures crafted in his Tuscan workshop in 2021. Inspired by Chinese scholars' rocks, Bourieau's works serve as a metaphor for humanity's impact on the planet. Curated by Alison Pickett, this exhibit invites visitors to reflect on the meaning of human existence and the consequences of our actions in the Anthropocene era. Running from now to April 9, this is Bourieau's largest solo exhibition to date and a must-see for contemporary art enthusiasts.