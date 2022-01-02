Account Manager
Role overview
This is a key advertising sales role within the Time Out Hong Kong sales team, requiring a creative, high-energy, client-facing individual who can drive and monetise agency and direct client relationships with local partners.
The role requires you to increase digital, print advertising, event sponsorships and branded content sales via proactive outbound calls, maintaining relationships with agencies, customised and creative solutions in response to agency briefs, and ensuring each client enjoys satisfaction in all aspects of their experience with Time Out.
This role bears ultimate responsibility for growing revenue in his/her allocated sectors, client satisfaction, and maintain an active, overseeing presence throughout the planning and execution of any creative solution. Servicing our external customers is an essential part of this role, and therefore someone with excellent interpersonal skills is required.
Key responsibilities
- Responding to advertising briefs on time and on brief
- Demonstrate consistently high external call rates; meet with your clients and agencies every week
- Ongoing relationship management and new business development opportunities
- Drive strategic discussion with internal and external stakeholders
- Achieve both monthly and quarterly sales targets
- Be seen as the sales representative in the Hong Kong market externally and internally with support from Senior Management
Requirements
- 2-5 years experience in media sales or sales-related roles
- Proven existing relationships within the advertising and media landscape, both agency and direct, at a top media organisation
- Proven track record in stakeholder management at multiple levels
- A passion for the media industry and willingness to represent the Time Out brand at networking events
- Demonstrated success in managing complex deals
- Excellent presentation and communication skills
- Appreciation and ability to articulate how integrated marketing solutions deliver solid solutions to clients marketing and communications needs
- A solid understanding of how digital technology works and the ability to explain in ordinary and technical terms as appropriate
- An ability to passionately champion integrated marketing solutions and articulate to clients how such projects can deliver on their needs
The ideal candidate
- Must be commercially astute
- Possess a strong industry reputation
- Must have creative problem-solving abilities when responding to agency briefs
- Have excellent networking skills
- Must not be aversed to contacting agencies, potential new clients (cold-calling) or previous clients
- Have the ability to set and manage sales priorities, negotiate in high-pressure environments, and close a high number of sales with direct clients
- Must have excellent interpersonal and diplomacy skills and be able to articulate creative media ideas to content, product and sales audiences
- Have the clear desire to hit targets and to deliver rapid growth
- Must have experience at or want to dive headfirst into a fast-paced digital-first company
- Be able to think globally
- Have excellent communication and relationship-building skills
- Have a high sense of ownership, urgency and drive
- Is a team player
If you’re interested in the position, send a cover letter and CV to wing.miu@timeout.com with the subject line marked 'Account Manager'.