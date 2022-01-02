Hong Kong
Timeout

Jobs and internships

We are looking for motivated individuals to join our expanding team

Time Out is the trusted global platform that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city.

No one knows your city like Time Out because we’ve been discovering the brilliant and searching out the secret and extraordinary since 1968. If you want to know about food, attractions, art, culture, shopping and nightlife, then Time Out is your social companion. With a world-class digital platform and top-quality curated content, Time Out connects brands and local businesses to the city. Now Time Out Market is taking that to the next stage, bringing the best of the city together under one roof enabling people to discover, book, live and share their experiences. 

In the evolving digital world, our expertise and our growing community of Time Outers and Tastemakers put the very best of the city in the palm of your hand. We are global, and no one knows local better than we do. 

Since June 2016, Time Out Group is listed on London's AIM stock exchange, trading under the ticker symbol 'TMO'.

And we've got some great news, we're hiring! See below for current vacancies.

Work for Time Out Hong Kong

Account Manager

Role overview
This is a key advertising sales role within the Time Out Hong Kong sales team, requiring a creative, high-energy, client-facing individual who can drive and monetise agency and direct client relationships with local partners.

The role requires you to increase digital, print advertising, event sponsorships and branded content sales via proactive outbound calls, maintaining relationships with agencies, customised and creative solutions in response to agency briefs, and ensuring each client enjoys satisfaction in all aspects of their experience with Time Out.

This role bears ultimate responsibility for growing revenue in his/her allocated sectors, client satisfaction, and maintain an active, overseeing presence throughout the planning and execution of any creative solution. Servicing our external customers is an essential part of this role, and therefore someone with excellent interpersonal skills is required.

Key responsibilities

  • Responding to advertising briefs on time and on brief
  • Demonstrate consistently high external call rates; meet with your clients and agencies every week
  • Ongoing relationship management and new business development opportunities
  • Drive strategic discussion with internal and external stakeholders
  • Achieve both monthly and quarterly sales targets
  • Be seen as the sales representative in the Hong Kong market externally and internally with support from Senior Management

 

Requirements

  • 2-5 years experience in media sales or sales-related roles
  • Proven existing relationships within the advertising and media landscape, both agency and direct, at a top media organisation
  • Proven track record in stakeholder management at multiple levels
  • A passion for the media industry and willingness to represent the Time Out brand at networking events
  • Demonstrated success in managing complex deals
  • Excellent presentation and communication skills
  • Appreciation and ability to articulate how integrated marketing solutions deliver solid solutions to clients marketing and communications needs
  • A solid understanding of how digital technology works and the ability to explain in ordinary and technical terms as appropriate
  • An ability to passionately champion integrated marketing solutions and articulate to clients how such projects can deliver on their needs

The ideal candidate

  • Must be commercially astute
  • Possess a strong industry reputation
  • Must have creative problem-solving abilities when responding to agency briefs
  • Have excellent networking skills
  • Must not be aversed to contacting agencies, potential new clients (cold-calling) or previous clients
  • Have the ability to set and manage sales priorities, negotiate in high-pressure environments, and close a high number of sales with direct clients
  • Must have excellent interpersonal and diplomacy skills and be able to articulate creative media ideas to content, product and sales audiences
  • Have the clear desire to hit targets and to deliver rapid growth
  • Must have experience at or want to dive headfirst into a fast-paced digital-first company
  • Be able to think globally
  • Have excellent communication and relationship-building skills
  • Have a high sense of ownership, urgency and drive
  • Is a team player

If you’re interested in the position, send a cover letter and CV to wing.miu@timeout.com with the subject line marked 'Account Manager'.  

Section Editor

Role overview:

We're actively searching for Time Out Hong Kong's next English Section Editor to join our editorial team. The ideal candidate is a creative thinker, writer, and editor, hungry to cover Hong Kong's ever-evolving lifestyle scene, particularly in the food and beverage sector. This position calls for a skilled editor who's passionate about eating, drinking, and always curious about discovering new watering holes, local eats, and hidden gems, covering everything from the best dai pai dongs to the latest restaurant openings in the city. 

Key responsibilities

  • Manage daily editorial operations under the guidance of the Editor-in-Chief
  • Manage and execute the editorial calendar across online and offline platforms with the view to generate highly engaging content that will grow the Time Out audience
  • Brainstorm, research, pitch, and write trend-setting stories for feature articles, reviews, lifestyle and entertainment news, profile interviews, deep dives, and listicles across a wide range of topics, with food and drink as a key pillar
  • Contribute content ideas that will help Time Out Hong Kong drive and grow audience reach and engagement across all platforms
  • Collaborate with the design team and photographers to create visually compelling content
  • Work with the Editor-in-Chief and other key stakeholders to create highly engaging video content in line with the video strategy
  • Monitor and report insights on digital metrics across website, e-newsletter, and social media, providing suggestions on how to increase traffic growth and performance 
  • Support in evaluating copy in compliance with editorial policies, style, and tone and fact-check, proofread and edit copy where required
  • Work with the commercial team liaising with partners on content campaigns ranging from advertorials social media posts to custom guides, videos and partnerships, ensuring smooth delivery that exceeds client expectations 
  • Represent Time Out Hong Kong at relevant industry and trade events

The ideal candidate

  • At least four years of media experience, ideally within the dining, lifestyle, and entertainment sector
  • Must be fluent in written and spoken English
  • Good command of written and spoken Chinese preferred
  • Excellent grasp and understanding of SEO and social media best practices
  • Highest standard of accuracy, attention to detail and ability to write copy in line with editorial standards
  • The ability to work under pressure to meet tight deadlines 
  • A self-starter with the ability to work in a fast-paced creative media environment
  • Experience in managing a team of writers and editorial interns
  • Must be educated to degree level or equivalent industry qualification
  • Experience in photography, video production, and editing is highly desirable (not a prerequisite)

If you're interested in this role, please email a CV and cover letter to tatum.ancheta@timeout.com with the subject line marked 'Section Editor'.  

Editorial internship

Reckon you’ve got what it takes to write for Time Out? We’re looking for highly motivated, ambitious and creatively charged people to intern with us. The internship will require you to get involved in all aspects and sections of the magazine, contributing to broad-ranging feature stories, researching and writing. If you’re looking to dip your feet into all areas of our print and online publications, we’d encourage you to apply for this position. Go on. Please note that the positions are unpaid.

For editorial internships, the following criteria are required: 

  • Strong English and/or Chinese writing abilities
  • Good organisational skills
  • A voracious appetite to learn
  • A wealth of ideas
  • Able to make a 10-week commitment
  • The right to work/intern in Hong Kong
  • Knowledge of digital video production and editing

The following criteria are preferred, but not essential:

  • University graduate
  • Fluent knowledge of Cantonese
  • An encyclopaedic knowledge of Hong Kong

If you’re interested to apply, please send a CV and samples of your work to tatum.ancheta@timeout.com or editor.hk@timeout.com with the subject line marked 'Internship Applications'.

Design internship

For those with an eye for design, look no further. We’re seeking a design and production intern to assist our awesome team of designers with the production of our quarterly magazine and other custom projects. The role would involve generating art for our site, social media platforms, newsletter, custom projects and much more.

The position would be unpaid, but it’s a fun gig with consistent work and a laid-back atmosphere that offers a great deal of creative freedom. We welcome ideas, creativity and all of that fun stuff.

The ideal candidate should be studying or have a relevant diploma or degree in design and should be a pro at Adobe InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator. Knowledge of video production and Premiere Pro is a bonus.

If you’re interested or have any questions, send a CV and samples of your work to phoebe.cheng@timeout.com with the subject line marked 'Internship Applications'.

Marketing internship

We’re looking for highly motivated, ambitious and marketing and sales savvy people to intern with us. The internship will require you to be involved with all aspects of the Commercial department, liaising with internal stakeholders, clients and suppliers. If you’re looking to expose yourself and gain experience in the media and entertainment industry, we’d encourage you to apply. Please note that the position is unpaid.

Internship scope:

  • Assist in marketing-related activities including events planning, logistics and execution where relevant, working closely with the Regional Commercial Director, editorial and design teams
  • Work with the commercial team and clients to coordinate advertising campaign implementation such as facilitating creative assets and bookings across Time Out platforms
  • Develop post-campaign reports
  • Monitor digital traffic across website / social media / EDM, to analyse performance and effectiveness
    Manage readers' contests, product giveaways
  • Assist with Time Out’s audience/user growth strategy
  • Assist with print distribution strategy

For marketing internships, the following criteria are required:

  • Strong English and/or Chinese writing and communication abilities
  • Good organisational skills
  • A voracious appetite to learn
  • A wealth of ideas
  • Able to make a minimum 10-week commitment
  • The right to work/intern in Hong Kong

If you’re interested, please send a CV and any samples of your work to jobs.tohk@timeout.com with the subject line marked 'Internship Applications'.

