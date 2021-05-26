Centre for Altered Togetherness (C-A-T) at 宀 (Mihn) Gallery

Centre for Altered Togetherness (C-A-T) is a solo art show debuting the works of Singaporean artist Reza Hasni in Hong Kong. Working in collaboration with multimedia art programming consultant Mama Magnet, the exhibition will turn 宀 (Mihn) Gallery's anti-white-wall space into an immersive and interactive dreamscape featuring six unique, hyperrealistic worlds constructed of bold colours and illustrations. Eleven limited edition digital prints from the initially planned online show will also be printed on archival paper and presented on display at the gallery.