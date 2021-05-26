Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Centre for Altered Togetherness (C-A-T) at 宀 (Mihn) Gallery

Centre for Altered Togetherness (C-A-T) at 宀 (Mihn) Gallery

Art 宀 (Mihn) , Central Wednesday May 26 2021 - Friday May 28 2021
Recommended
宀 Gallery c-a-t
1/2
Photograph: Courtesy 宀 Gallery/Mama Magnet
宀 Gallery c-a-t
2/2
Photograph: Courtesy 宀 Gallery/Mama Magnet

Time Out says

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

Centre for Altered Togetherness (C-A-T) is a solo art show debuting the works of Singaporean artist Reza Hasni in Hong Kong. Working in collaboration with multimedia art programming consultant Mama Magnet, the exhibition will turn 宀 (Mihn) Gallery's anti-white-wall space into an immersive and interactive dreamscape featuring six unique, hyperrealistic worlds constructed of bold colours and illustrations. Eleven limited edition digital prints from the initially planned online show will also be printed on archival paper and presented on display at the gallery.

Details
Event website: https://www.mihn.hk/gallery
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: 宀 (Mihn)
Address: 279 Des Voeux Road Central, Central
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
You may also like