Design Spectrum presents Delightful Design exhibition

Exploring beyond the value of functionality in design, Design Spectrum's new thematic exhibition 'Delightful Design' – curated by founder and design director of Milk Design Lee Chi Wing – aims to take its audience on a joyride to discover how to imagine, measure, and pursue happiness. Featuring more than 30 design projects from Hong Kong and overseas, including Japan, Korea, the UK, the States, and the Netherlands, the exhibition reveals how happiness is formed through four design aspects (sense, mind, ideology, and social), sparking conversations on how design sustains happiness from an individual to a social level.

There will also be a series of fun activities available for the public, such as sharing sessions, a string of engaging workshops, and a community experience day led by Peng Chau Islanders. Last but certainly not least, stop by the large-scale art installation 'In The Wild' created by local art design team STICKYLINE and share your thoughts on happiness by adorning the installation with paper flowers made with materials provided onsite. The installation is open from now until mid-January, after which the KaCaMa Design Lab will take over with another exciting new creation – so keep your eyes peeled.

Date: Now until February 28, 2022 (10am-7pm)

Venue: 3/F, 7 Mallory Street, Wan Chai



