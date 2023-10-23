Time Out says

The 2023 Asia edition of the Digital Art Fair (DAFA) is set to take place from October 20 to 23 at the K11 Art & Cultural Centre (6/F, Kunsthalle) in K11 Musea. This year's fair will feature a captivating focus on the intersection of art and culture with technology, fashion, and luxury. Visitors can engage with interactive installations, dive into virtual reality realms, and witness mind-bending visual experiences that challenge traditional artistic boundaries.



Highlights of the event will be the AI Art Zone, a specially curated section showcasing groundbreaking works that blur the lines between human creativity and artificial intelligence; along with the immersive room – created by the 'Digital Artist of the Year' (to be announced at the fair). Engaging workshops and talks will also be available for visitors to part in.



Early Bird tickets are now available for purchase at digitalartfair.io.