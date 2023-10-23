Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Digital Art Fair 2023

  • Art
  • K11 Art & Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
Digital Art Fair
Photograph: Courtesy Digital Art Fair
Advertising

Time Out says

The 2023 Asia edition of the Digital Art Fair (DAFA) is set to take place from October 20 to 23 at the K11 Art & Cultural Centre (6/F, Kunsthalle) in K11 Musea. This year's fair will feature a captivating focus on the intersection of art and culture with technology, fashion, and luxury. Visitors can engage with interactive installations, dive into virtual reality realms, and witness mind-bending visual experiences that challenge traditional artistic boundaries.

Highlights of the event will be the AI Art Zone, a specially curated section showcasing groundbreaking works that blur the lines between human creativity and artificial intelligence; along with the immersive room – created by the 'Digital Artist of the Year' (to be announced at the fair). Engaging workshops and talks will also be available for visitors to part in.

Early Bird tickets are now available for purchase at digitalartfair.io.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Address:
K11 Art & Cultural Centre
6/F, K11 Musea, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.