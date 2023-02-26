Hong Kong
Fanatic Heart at Para Site

  • Art
  • Para Site, North Point
Para Site presents Fanatic Heart, a group exhibition that investigates the definition of fandom culture through the artworks of 15 artists from Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and more. Making references to celebrity worship, social movements, religion, technological advances, and more, the artists – seven of whom are presenting all-new commissions – prompt the audience to realise the potent political power behind obsessive, fanatical desires and make sense of the radical world we live in.

Details

Address:
Para Site
22/F
Wing Wah Industrial Bldg
677 King’s Rd
Quarry Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.para-site.art

