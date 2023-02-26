Fanatic Heart at Para Site

Para Site presents Fanatic Heart, a group exhibition that investigates the definition of fandom culture through the artworks of 15 artists from Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and more. Making references to celebrity worship, social movements, religion, technological advances, and more, the artists – seven of whom are presenting all-new commissions – prompt the audience to realise the potent political power behind obsessive, fanatical desires and make sense of the radical world we live in.