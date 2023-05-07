Game On global tour by Edgar Plans

Time Out says

From now to May 7, K11 Art Mall is hosting the Game On Global Tour by Spanish artist Edgar Plans. Known for his graffiti-style artwork featuring playful cartoon superhero characters, Plans has consistently broken auction records with his works. Featuring a basketball-themed court with oversized sculptures and Lil’ Heroes representing NBA players across different eras, the exhibition conveys a sense of childlike wonder while showcasing raw, playful, and cartoonish visuals that are hallmarks of Plans' work. There will also be a pop-up store debuting the globally exclusive Edgar x Wilson NBA official game basketball and Edgar x NBA limited badge set, along with over 25 types of limited merchandise. A joint project by contemporary art institute MishaMade and art creative agency Coexist, this exhibition offers a refreshing take on contemporary street art at K11 Art Mall.