Game On global tour by Edgar Plans

  • Art
  • K11 Art Mall, Tsim Sha Tsui
    Photograph: Courtesy K11 Art Mall
    Photograph: Courtesy K11 Art Mall
From now to May 7, K11 Art Mall is hosting the Game On Global Tour by Spanish artist Edgar Plans. Known for his graffiti-style artwork featuring playful cartoon superhero characters, Plans has consistently broken auction records with his works. Featuring a basketball-themed court with oversized sculptures and Lil’ Heroes representing NBA players across different eras, the exhibition conveys a sense of childlike wonder while showcasing raw, playful, and cartoonish visuals that are hallmarks of Plans' work. There will also be a pop-up store debuting the globally exclusive Edgar x Wilson NBA official game basketball and Edgar x NBA limited badge set, along with over 25 types of limited merchandise. A joint project by contemporary art institute MishaMade and art creative agency Coexist, this exhibition offers a refreshing take on contemporary street art at K11 Art Mall.

Details

Event website:
hk.k11.com
Address:
K11 Art Mall
K11, 18 Hanoi Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

