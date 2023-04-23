Giants: Rising Up by JR at Harbour City

Time Out says

As part of Hong Kong Arts Month, renowned French artist JR has unveiled his first 'Giants' artwork in Asia. The monumental art installation, titled 'Giants: Rising Up', features a larger-than-life high jumper gracefully bending her body and gazing at Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbour. The sculpture interacts with its surroundings using a unique arrangement of scaffolding and iconic black-and-white portraits. JR also added a touch of Hong Kong identity to the installation by using bamboo scaffolding instead of metal, showcasing his ability to blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary art. The sheer size and unique materials of the installation make it a stunning addition to the skyline.