Hong Kong
Landmark presents Double Technical

  • Art
  • Landmark, Central
  • Recommended
Landmark and Belowground are hosting Double Technical, a public exhibition featuring a large-scale basketball court installation by artist Tyrrell Winston; challenging convention by bringing an outdoor space into the indoor space of the Landmark Atrium in Hong Kong. Running from now to April 9, the exhibition explores what the artist calls the 'embedded history' through his found object and mixed media works. The show also extends to Belowground, which has been transformed into a locker room to feature further works, as well as limited-edition merchandise and a special capsule collection with Benjamin Edgar. The exhibition provides an interactive aspect, inviting the public to experience artworks in unconventional forms.

Details

Address:
Landmark
15 Queen's Road Central
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Central MTR station, Exit G.

Dates and times

