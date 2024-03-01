Time Out says

Unlike dinosaurs and Egyptian mummies coming to life like in Night at the Museum, M+ at Night offers visitors a chance to experience the museum in a whole new way. For one night only on March 1, dynamic lighting, pulsing musing, creative activities, and food and drinks will take over Asia’s first global museum of contemporary visual culture.

Themed ‘Hong Kong Street Culture’, visitors are invited to explore our city’s streets and alleys through sound, moving images, and typography. These are likely not the usual mediums through which we interact with our surroundings, so expect fresh insights into Hong Kong and its unique environment. There will also be a street dance battle, a playful piece by street artist Lousy, tattoo pattern workshop, performances by post-punk band N.Y.P.D. and rapper N.O.L.Y, and more.

Tickets are selling for $180, which includes access to all galleries, including special exhibitions, during the event. M+ members and patrons can join the event for free, while the latter can also bring up to three guests at no charge.