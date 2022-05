Time Out says

Belowground's latest art space Quiet Gallery debuts with its first exhibition, Small Relationships in a Big World by Japanese artist Izumi Keiji. The exhibition features newly created sculptures by the artist, who uses intricate wood carving techniques to create humorous figures intertwined with random objects, giving each sculpture a quirky and visually striking style. Through the exhibition, audiences will get to appreciate and understand the artist's creative style and unique thinking.