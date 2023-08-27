Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The 7th Hong Kong China International Tattoo Convention 2023

  • Art
  • Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
  • Recommended
  1. Hong Kong China International Tattoo Convention 2023
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Hong Kong China International Tattoo Convention 2023
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Hong Kong China International Tattoo Convention 2023
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Hong Kong China International Tattoo Convention 2023
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /4
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

After a four-year-long hiatus, the Hong Kong China International Tattoo Convention is finally back for its seventh edition. Founded by Freedom Tattoo, the three-day event will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Hall 5G) from August 25 to 27, gathering more than 100 tattoo artists from Hong Kong and around the world under one roof, including China, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, Poland, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Malaysia and more.

Providing a platform for tattoo artists and enthusiasts to converge and pick each others' brains, the convention will also host the much-anticipated Tattoo Competition (divided into three categories: black and white, colour, and schoolwork) to provide tattoo artists with an opportunity to showcase their work. While they compete for the highest honour in the industry, spectators will get the chance to appreciate the art of tattoos up close, gaining insights into various styles and techniques used in body inking.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.hktattoocon.com/
Address:
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Aug 25-26, 10am-9pm; Aug 27, 9am-7pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.