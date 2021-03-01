Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Yim Tin Tsai Arts Festival

Yim Tin Tsai Arts Festival

Art Various venues , Central Until Thursday March 11 2021
Photograph: Courtesy YTT Arts Festival
Photograph: Courtesy YTT Arts Festival
Photograph: Courtesy YTT Arts Festival
Photograph: Courtesy YTT Arts Festival
Photograph: Courtesy YTT Arts Festival

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

The Yim Tin Tsai Arts Festival is a three-year art project that brings together art, religion, culture, heritage, and green elements under the themes of Sky, Earth, and Man for each year. There are numerous public artworks on the island created for the Yim Tin Tsai Arts Festival, one of which is the Sanctuary of Salt, a striking white jagged structure exhibiting the forms, process, and stories of salt crystals. Other art pieces include the Camphor Storge, a wooden bench-like installation depicting Hakka traditions; Nostalgia, a series of glass paintings by local artist Candice Keung, and much more. There are also online activities such as guided tours, workshops, talks, a prayer programme, and other art programmes available for all to join from the comfort of home.

 

Details
Event website: https://yimtintsaiartsfestival.hk/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various venues
Address:
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
