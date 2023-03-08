Hong Kong
Quinary International Women’s Day Tipsy Tea pop-up

  • Bars and pubs
  • Quinary, Soho
  1. Quinary x Plantation by teakha Tipsy Tea pop-up
    Photograph: Courtesy Quinary & Plantation by teakhaQuinary x Plantation by teakha Tipsy Tea pop-up
  2. Quinary x Plantation by teakha Tipsy Tea pop-up
    Photograph: Courtesy Quinary & Plantation by teakhaQuinary x Plantation by teakha Tipsy Tea pop-up
In celebration of International Women’s Day, Quinary lead mixologist Antonio Lai is collaborating with two local women-led companies featuring Plantation by teakha’s founder Nana Chan and Two Moons Distillery’s co-founder Dimple Yuen on a special tea-cocktail menu. Spotlighting flavours from the two brands, each tea-inspired cocktail will be served alongside a cup of hot tea in the traditional Chinese style to allow guests to enjoy the tea in two different ways. Highlights include Red Bergamot ($140) – an elevated Earl Grey mixed with Two Moons Gin and soda, topped with tea ‘air’ – and the floral Love You to the Moon & Back ($160) – Yunnan Moonlight White tea dried under the moonlight paired with Two Moons Five Flowers Gin. The ‘Tipsy Tea’ pop-up will take place at Quinary on Wednesday, March 8, and run from 6pm to 9pm. Groups of four or above can make reservations over on the cocktail bar’s website.

Details

Event website:
www.quinary.hk/
Address:
Quinary
56-58 Hollywood Rd, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
2851 3223
Opening hours:
6pm-9pm

