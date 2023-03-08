In celebration of International Women’s Day, Quinary lead mixologist Antonio Lai is collaborating with two local women-led companies featuring Plantation by teakha’s founder Nana Chan and Two Moons Distillery’s co-founder Dimple Yuen on a special tea-cocktail menu. Spotlighting flavours from the two brands, each tea-inspired cocktail will be served alongside a cup of hot tea in the traditional Chinese style to allow guests to enjoy the tea in two different ways. Highlights include Red Bergamot ($140) – an elevated Earl Grey mixed with Two Moons Gin and soda, topped with tea ‘air’ – and the floral Love You to the Moon & Back ($160) – Yunnan Moonlight White tea dried under the moonlight paired with Two Moons Five Flowers Gin. The ‘Tipsy Tea’ pop-up will take place at Quinary on Wednesday, March 8, and run from 6pm to 9pm. Groups of four or above can make reservations over on the cocktail bar’s website.
Details
- Event website:
- www.quinary.hk/
- Address:
- Quinary
- 56-58 Hollywood Rd, Central
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- 2851 3223
- Opening hours:
- 6pm-9pm
