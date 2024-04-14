Hong Kong
Creamfields Hong Kong 2024

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Central Harbourfront, Central
    Photograph: Courtesy Creamfields Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Creamfields Hong Kong
Time Out says

UK’s iconic electronic dance music festival, Creamfields, has announced its return to Hong Kong on April 13 and 14. Bringing the beats back to Central Harbourfront, the electronic music fest will have you raving, dancing, jumping, singing (or screaming) along to your favourite tunes by some of the world’s biggest DJs. Past years have seen the likes of Calvin Harris, Blasterjaxx, The Chainsmokers, Tiesto, and many more grace the stage – so fingers crossed!

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.livenationelectronic.asia/en-hk
Address:
Central Harbourfront
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

