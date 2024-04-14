Creamfields Hong Kong 2024

Time Out says

UK’s iconic electronic dance music festival, Creamfields, has announced its return to Hong Kong on April 13 and 14. Bringing the beats back to Central Harbourfront, the electronic music fest will have you raving, dancing, jumping, singing (or screaming) along to your favourite tunes by some of the world’s biggest DJs. Past years have seen the likes of Calvin Harris, Blasterjaxx, The Chainsmokers, Tiesto, and many more grace the stage – so fingers crossed!