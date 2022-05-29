Aria's special art menu

Time Out says

At Italian restaurant Aria, your cameras can eat first, as executive chef Vecchio Angelo transforms iconic paintings into plates for their new art menu to celebrate Art Month. The restaurant is offering a four-course menu (with an option for wine pairing) featuring dishes like Starter by Robert Delaunay, an appetiser inspired by the French artist's 1934 artwork Endless Rhythm made with cucumber, mozzarella, bell pepper, pickled pumpkin, and portobello mushroom; Risotto by Vincent Van Gogh, a blue-hued risotto with asparagus and mussels inspired by the Dutch artist's 1889 masterpiece The Starry Night; and Pigeon by Jackson Pollock, a dish referencing one of the American artist's most famous paintings, Convergence, with pigeon cooked two ways.

For an additional $500, guests can elevate the experience with wine pairing of Bruno Giacosa Roero Arneis 2019, Feudi di San Gregorio Greco di Tufo 2018, Les Crêtes “La Tour” Syrah 2018, and Cantina Gilli Malvasia di Castelnuovo Don Bosco 2020.