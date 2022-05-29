Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Aria's special art menu

  • Restaurants, Italian
  • Aria, Lan Kwai Fong
  1. Aria's art menu
    Photograph: Courtesy AriaAria's art menu
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Executive Chef Angelo Vecchio
    Photograph: Courtesy AriaExecutive chef Angelo Vecchio
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Aria
    Photograph: Courtesy AriaPigeon by Jackson Pollock, a dish inspired by Convergence, with pigeon cooked two ways.
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Risotto by Vincent Van Gogh, a blue-hued risotto with asparagus and mussels inspired by the Dutch artist's 1889 masterpiece The Starry Night
    Photograph: Courtesy AriaRisotto by Vincent Van Gogh, a blue-hued risotto with asparagus and mussels inspired by the Dutch artist's 1889 masterpiece The Starry Night
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Aria
    Photograph: Courtesy Aria
    PreviousNext
    /5
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

At Italian restaurant Aria, your cameras can eat first, as executive chef Vecchio Angelo transforms iconic paintings into plates for their new art menu to celebrate Art Month. The restaurant is offering a four-course menu (with an option for wine pairing) featuring dishes like Starter by Robert Delaunay, an appetiser inspired by the French artist's 1934 artwork Endless Rhythm made with cucumber, mozzarella, bell pepper, pickled pumpkin, and portobello mushroom; Risotto by Vincent Van Gogh, a blue-hued risotto with asparagus and mussels inspired by the Dutch artist's 1889 masterpiece The Starry Night; and Pigeon by Jackson Pollock, a dish referencing one of the American artist's most famous paintings, Convergence, with pigeon cooked two ways. 

For an additional $500, guests can elevate the experience with wine pairing of Bruno Giacosa Roero Arneis 2019, Feudi di San Gregorio Greco di Tufo 2018, Les Crêtes “La Tour” Syrah 2018, and Cantina Gilli Malvasia di Castelnuovo Don Bosco 2020. 

Details

Event website:
ariaitalian.com/
Address:
Aria
24/F California Tower
Central
Hong Kong
Price:
$1,580 (4 courses); wine pairing +$500 (4 glasses)

Dates and times

18:00Aria $1,580 (4 courses); wine pairing +$500 (4 glasses)
18:00Aria $1,580 (4 courses); wine pairing +$500 (4 glasses)
18:00Aria $1,580 (4 courses); wine pairing +$500 (4 glasses)
Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.