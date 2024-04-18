Time Out says

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

Bahn Mi Nem is an all-new bánh mí takeaway store in Wan Chai that's run by Vietnam-native store owner, Kiki Phung. Each day, the store imports ingredients like pâté, cold cuts, marinated pork skewers, as well as pork floss from Vietnam daily; and pairs them with Vietnamese-style baguettes to make authentic bánh mí. Kiki learnt to create bánh mí from Ho Chi Minh's most popular baguette store, and brought the recipe back to a local factory Hong Kong to whip up fresh baguettes each day. Currently, Bahn Mi Nem offers bánh mí with five kinds of fillings – assorted cold cuts with pork floss and pâté ($78), stewed pork belly ($68), minced pork skewers ($68), grilled chicken thigh with chicken floss and chicken liver pâté, as well as braised tofu ($68). Aside from their scrumptious bánh mí, this takeaway joint also offers cold vermicelli bowls topped with ingredients like fried spring rolls or pork jowl,as well as Vietnamese-style coffee.

