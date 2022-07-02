Kowloon Shangri-La’s Filipino Bread Festival

Time Out says

If you’re looking for filling and comforting baked goods, venture out from the usual bagels and buns and try delicious Filipino bread perfect for breakfast or afternoon snacks. Available for a limited time at the lobby counter at Kowloon Shangri-La, treats on offer include the golden fluffy bread roll called pan de coco filled with sweetened coconut, chewy ube doughnut packed with sweet purple yam filling, and a savoury sisig pie filled with a popular Filipino dish composed of minced meat, onions, and chillies.