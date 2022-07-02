If you’re looking for filling and comforting baked goods, venture out from the usual bagels and buns and try delicious Filipino bread perfect for breakfast or afternoon snacks. Available for a limited time at the lobby counter at Kowloon Shangri-La, treats on offer include the golden fluffy bread roll called pan de coco filled with sweetened coconut, chewy ube doughnut packed with sweet purple yam filling, and a savoury sisig pie filled with a popular Filipino dish composed of minced meat, onions, and chillies.
Kowloon Shangri-La’s Filipino Bread Festival
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Kowloon Shangri-La
- 64 Mody Rd
- Tsim Sha Tsui East
- Hong Kong
- Price:
- $30-$40 per piece