Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Kowloon Shangri-La’s Filipino Bread Festival

  • Restaurants, Bakeries
  • Kowloon Shangri-La, Tsim Sha Tsui East
  1. Kowloon Shangri-La
    Photograph: Courtesy Kowloon Shangri-La
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Kowloon Shangri-La
    Photograph: Courtesy Kowloon Shangri-LaPan de coco
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Kowloon Shangri-La
    Photograph: Courtesy Kowloon Shangri-La Chicken adobo roll
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Kowloon Shangri-La
    Photograph: Courtesy The Peninsula Hong KongEnsaymada
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Kowloon Shangri-La
    Photograph: Courtesy The Peninsula Hong KongSisig pie
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

If you’re looking for filling and comforting baked goods, venture out from the usual bagels and buns and try delicious Filipino bread perfect for breakfast or afternoon snacks. Available for a limited time at the lobby counter at Kowloon Shangri-La, treats on offer include the golden fluffy bread roll called pan de coco filled with sweetened coconut, chewy ube doughnut packed with sweet purple yam filling, and a savoury sisig pie filled with a popular Filipino dish composed of minced meat, onions, and chillies. 

Details

Address:
Kowloon Shangri-La
64 Mody Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui East
Hong Kong
Price:
$30-$40 per piece

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.