Pahshih Mesona (Tsim Sha Tsui)

  Restaurants
  Tsim Sha Tsui
Time Out says

Popular Taiwanese dessert chain Pahshih Mesona is best known for its grass jelly, which is made by boiling aged dried mesona leaves for eight hours, then chilling until the liquid is gelatinised. Pahshih's grass jelly can be enjoyed in refreshing drinks like mashed taro milk and sago ($420) as well as mango and pomelo with mini rice balls ($42); or savoured in hot sweet soups such as hot grass jelly with taro balls and sweet potato balls ($45). If you're in the mood for something icy, this dessert chain also offers mountain-high piles of shaved grass jelly ice which can be paired with toppings like ice cream, chopped mango, red beans, and a generous drizzle of either milk, taro, or hojicha sauce.

Details

Address:
G/F, 5-6 Hau Fook Street, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2383 6399
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 4pm-11.30pm, Sat-Sun 3pm-11.30pm
