Tempura Uchitsu

  • Restaurants
  • Central
  1. Tempura Uchitsu 廣尾內津
  2. Tempura Uchitsu 廣尾內津
  3. Tempura Uchitsu 廣尾內津
Tempura Uchitsu is the Hong Kong outpost of tempura master Takahisa Uchizu’s one Michelin-starred Tokyo-based restaurant,Tentempura Uchitsu. Located within the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, this intimate 12-person restaurant specialises in crafting Edomae tempura using traditional Japanese cooking methods. Guests will get to savour lunch and dinner menus, as well as omakase courses with assorted tempura, along with seasonal dishes like sashimi or salads.

Details

Address:
45/F, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
2307 6281
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-1.30pm, 6pm-10pm
