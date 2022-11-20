Hong Kong
Woolly Pig’s afternoon teas

  • Restaurants
  • Hue Dining, Tsim Sha Tsui
HUE & District 8 Afternoon Tea
Photograph: Courtesy Michael PERINI
Time Out says

Collaborating with British brand Aromatherapy Associates, Woolly Pig rolls out with relaxing afternoon tea sets at Hue Dining and District 8, available from September until November. While both afternoon tea sets offer an array of creative sweet and savoury delights, Hue Dining’s offerings are inspired by modern Aussie cuisine, with dishes like bacon croquette with yuzu mayo. On the other hand, District 8’s afternoon tea set features comforting European flavours in dishes like prosciutto mille feuille with cauliflower and beetroot. After enjoying your delectable afternoon tea, guests will also receive bespoke gift sets with Aromatherapy Associates’ bath and shower oils.

Details

Address:
Hue Dining
1/F, Hong Kong Museum of Art
10 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
huedining.com.hk

Dates and times

15:30Hue Dining X Aromatherapy Associates afternoon teaHue Dining
