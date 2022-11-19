Hong Kong
Christmas Pop-Up Market at Victoria 22

  • Shopping
  • Victoria 22, Causeway Bay
Victoria 22
Photograph: Courtesy Victoria 22
Have yourself a green little Christmas at multi-functional event space Victoria 22's sustainable Christmas Pop-Up. Browse between nine local sustainable brands and fill your shopping basket with items like sustainable candles by Hiraya Scented, planet-based skincare by Aromaa Blendss, accessories by Antonia Y Jewelry, food and wellness products by Greenwoods, and more. It's the perfect way to get your Christmas shopping done early and support local homegrown businesses.

Details

Event website:
www.victoria-22.com/
Address:
Victoria 22
22/F, Sugar+
25-31 Sugar Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
crystal@victoria-22.com

Dates and times

