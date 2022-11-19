Have yourself a green little Christmas at multi-functional event space Victoria 22's sustainable Christmas Pop-Up. Browse between nine local sustainable brands and fill your shopping basket with items like sustainable candles by Hiraya Scented, planet-based skincare by Aromaa Blendss, accessories by Antonia Y Jewelry, food and wellness products by Greenwoods, and more. It's the perfect way to get your Christmas shopping done early and support local homegrown businesses.
Christmas Pop-Up Market at Victoria 22
- www.victoria-22.com/
- Address:
- Victoria 22
- 22/F, Sugar+
- 25-31 Sugar Street, Causeway Bay
- Hong Kong
- crystal@victoria-22.com
