Time Out says

Sweeten up your weekend with an ice-cold drink and rich, velvety chocolates from Godiva. From September 16 to 18, all Godiva boutiques across Hong Kong (except Metroplaza, Hong Kong Airport, and Duty Free locations) are dishing out a special buy-one-get-one-free deal on its Iced 72% Chocolate beverage – which means you’ll get two drinks for just $55! Only 100 quotas will be available starting from noon each day, so be sure to get there early. What’s more, Godiva is also offering a BOGOF promo on selected chocolates such as their chocolate truffles and a buy-10-get-10-free deal on their Carré pieces from Sept 19 to 30. Better book your dentist appointment now.