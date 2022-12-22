Hong Kong
The Murray Christmas Market

  • Shopping
  • The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel, Admiralty
The Murray, Christmas 2022
Photograph: Courtesy The Murray
The Murray Christmas Market is a four-day pop-up offering a wide range of festive and lifestyle products from brands such as Qipology, Six25am, BeebeeGlam Jewelry, Mystic Island Wintery, and more. Held from December 19 to 22 at the hotel's The Arches, the festive market will help you fill up those stockings with the perfect Christmas gift this year.

Address:
The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel
22 Cotton Tree Drive, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
themurray@niccolohotels.com

