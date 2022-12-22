The Murray Christmas Market is a four-day pop-up offering a wide range of festive and lifestyle products from brands such as Qipology, Six25am, BeebeeGlam Jewelry, Mystic Island Wintery, and more. Held from December 19 to 22 at the hotel's The Arches, the festive market will help you fill up those stockings with the perfect Christmas gift this year.
The Murray Christmas Market
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel
- 22 Cotton Tree Drive, Central
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- themurray@niccolohotels.com
Dates and times
