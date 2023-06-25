2023 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races

Time Out says

After a four-year hiatus, the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races is finally back! Taking place on June 24 and 25, the two-day event will feature a series of races with top dragon boat racing teams from Hong Kong and around the world competing along the waterfront of Tsim Sha Tsui East. There'll be international and local races with Open, Mixed, and Women's Championships, as well as a Youth Championship with teams aged 24 or under, and of course, a Fancy Dress Competition that will get everyone into the festive spirit.