2023 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East Promenade, Tsim Sha Tsui
2023 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Tourism Board
After a four-year hiatus, the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races is finally back! Taking place on June 24 and 25, the two-day event will feature a series of races with top dragon boat racing teams from Hong Kong and around the world competing along the waterfront of Tsim Sha Tsui East. There'll be international and local races with Open, Mixed, and Women's Championships, as well as a Youth Championship with teams aged 24 or under, and of course, a Fancy Dress Competition that will get everyone into the festive spirit.

