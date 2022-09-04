Hong Kong
25 Years of Design

  • Things to do
Designworks Foundation
Photograph: Courtesy Designworks Foundation
Held from now to Sept 3, 25 Years of Design is a special exhibition to celebrate Hong Kong’s design achievements from the past two decades. Divided into 10 sections, the event features various installations, diverse presentations and a series of events programme. Visitors will also get to take part in a bilingual Dialogue Speakers Series of talks that touch on topics in design and urban development. If you're fascinated by the city's buildings, don't miss this chance to gain insight into some of the most influential and impactful architectural and design projects in Hong Kong.

Details

Address:
