Hong Kong
Autumn Fantasy at V Walk

  • Things to do
  • V Walk, Sham Shui Po
V Walk
Photograph: Courtesy V Walk
Time Out says

V Walk shopping mall is turning three, and to celebrate, the mall is putting on an autumnal festival filled with fun activities and amazing shopping rewards. From now until October 31, head over to the nine-metre-long Autumn Fantasy flower tunnel and take snaps with tens of thousands of flowers and LED lights. Then, let the little ones join the autumn sports camp and take part in skateboarding classes led by HK Skateboarding Academy. And if retail therapy is the name of the game, sign up to become a member of The Point by SHKP and spend $2,000 or more of your consumption vouchers at the mall to receive $2,000 worth of shopping vouchers (to be spent at designated malls and merchants) – so get ready for a shopping spree.

Details

Event website:
www.vwalk.com.hk/eng/
Address:
V Walk
28 Sham Mong Road, Nam Cheong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

