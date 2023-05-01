Time Out says

The city's favourite art book fair is back! Running from April 28 to May 1, Booked: Hong Kong Art Book Fair returns for its fifth edition with local and international exhibitors physically present in the city for the first time since 2020. This year's book fair will feature 'Sounds Like Print', a project exploring the intersection of sound and print through a special display of sound art, experimental music, and a durational piano performance by Samson Young. Other displays and public programmes will also be available, including talks, workshops, and performances. Featuring more than 80 artists, publishers, organisations, and booksellers, the event welcomes the public to enjoy and engage with books as art and as a resource for learning and research.