Centrestage 2022

One of Asia's biggest fashion showcases Centrestage returns this September! Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the three-day fashion extravaganza opens to trade and public visitors from September 9 to 11 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, presenting more than 230 brands from 15 countries and regions and hosting 30 fashion events for designers to showcase their creative ingenuity in clothing, accessories, and more.

Centred around the theme 'Inclusion and Diversity' with the tagline '#MeMyselfAndUs', this year’s Centrestage underscores the need to express ourselves and embrace the uniqueness of individuals, cultures, and values. Three thematic zones – Allure, measuring the aptitudes of craftsmanship, refinement, and elegance; Iconic, taking a look into avant-garde designs; and Metro, exploring the unlimited contemporary and minimalistic expression of urban life – are each earmarked with a fashion statement of their own. With models strutting down the runway in radiant looks, the opening gala show Centrestage Elites brings out the 2023 Spring/Summer debut collection by the stellar brands Demo and Children of discordance, which are based in Hong Kong and Japan, respectively. The show will also be live-streamed on the official event website of Centrestage.

For the fashionistas amongst you, register here with free admission and check out the latest in-vogues and all other boundary-pushing garbs. AR and VR technology are also at your command, with a virtual fitting room and Centreverse, a custom-built metaverse experience made to your fashion statement and preference.

