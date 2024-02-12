Hong Kong
Timeout

Chinese New Year Raceday 2024

  • Things to do
  • Sha Tin Racecourse, Sha Tin
  • Recommended
Chinese New Year Raceday
Photograph: Courtesy HKJC Racing
Time Out says

Kick off the Year of the Dragon with one of the biggest race days on the city's annual calendar. Not only will you get to cheer on your favourite jockeys as they race towards the finish line for the grand Chinese New Year Cup, but you’ll also get to enjoy a variety of shows with traditional lion dances, singing performances, and festive eats. So, even if you're not much of a gambler, there are still plenty of reasons to make your way over to the Sha Tin Racecourse.

Details

Event website:
campaigns.hkjc.com/chinese-new-year/en/
Address:
Sha Tin Racecourse
Sha Tin
Hong Kong

Dates and times

