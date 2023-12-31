CHKC Christmas Car Boot Market

Time Out says

China Hong Kong City is organising its very first Christmas car boot market! Held at Dolphin Square atop China Ferry Terminal for four consecutive weekends (December 8-10, 16, 17, 23-26, 30, and 31), the market invites car owners to set up their 'movable stores' in car boots to offer handicrafts goods and preloved items such as clothing, furniture, houseware, toys, and vintage treasures. Additionally, the market will feature food stalls, game booths, a large-scale outdoor snow show (Dec 24, 25, 31; 7pm-9pm), and mini concerts. All that plus Christmas trees, light decorations made from recycled materials, and a gorgeous backdrop of the Victoria Harbour, the market is sure to be filled with festive ambience this holiday.