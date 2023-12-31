Hong Kong
Timeout

CHKC Christmas Car Boot Market

  • Things to do, Markets and fairs
  • China Hong Kong City, Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
中港城聖誕市集2023
Photograph: Courtesy China Hong Kong City
Time Out says

China Hong Kong City is organising its very first Christmas car boot market! Held at Dolphin Square atop China Ferry Terminal for four consecutive weekends (December 8-10, 16, 17, 23-26, 30, and 31), the market invites car owners to set up their 'movable stores' in car boots to offer handicrafts goods and preloved items such as clothing, furniture, houseware, toys, and vintage treasures. Additionally, the market will feature food stalls, game booths, a large-scale outdoor snow show (Dec 24, 25, 31; 7pm-9pm), and mini concerts. All that plus Christmas trees, light decorations made from recycled materials, and a gorgeous backdrop of the Victoria Harbour, the market is sure to be filled with festive ambience this holiday.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Address:
China Hong Kong City
33 Canton Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

