Time Out says

Feel the frosty air this Christmas as Cityplaza puts on a series of spectacular performances on ice. Featuring renowned figure skaters and choreographers – including Craig Thomas Heath, 1998 bronze medallist at the World Professional Figure Skating Championships; three-time Olympian David Liu; seven-time Hong Kong champion Maisy Ma; as well as students of Cityplaza Ice Palace – the Christmas Ice Show is the perfect family activity this holiday