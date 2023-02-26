Design Spectrum – always

Time Out says

Design Spectrum presents 'always', a design exhibition that explores the sustainable development of Hong Kong over the years as well as the impact of good designs on our city. Curated by local designers Benny Au and Teresa Chan of miniminigallery, the exhibition features over 50 design projects that span across different generations, forms, and spaces. Visitors will get to know more about Hong Kong's creatives and learn how design can continuously inspire others.