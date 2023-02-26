Hong Kong
Design Spectrum – always

  • Things to do
  • PMQ, Sheung Wan
Design Spectrum
Photograph: Courtesy Design Spectrum
Time Out says

Design Spectrum presents 'always', a design exhibition that explores the sustainable development of Hong Kong over the years as well as the impact of good designs on our city. Curated by local designers Benny Au and Teresa Chan of miniminigallery, the exhibition features over 50 design projects that span across different generations, forms, and spaces. Visitors will get to know more about Hong Kong's creatives and learn how design can continuously inspire others.

Details

Address:
PMQ
35 Aberdeen St
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
info@pmq.org.hk

Dates and times

