Time Out says

DB's most signature family event is back. Celebrating its 17th anniversary this year, the event invites kids aged three to 10 to hunt for colourful Easter eggs that have been hidden along Tai Pak Beach – over 46,000 amazing prizes are up for grabs, including special grand prizes with a total value of over $1 million!

Aside from egg hunting on the beach, families can also head over to the DB Plaza Inflatable Funland offering bouncy castles and game booths for the little ones, snap pics at various Easter-themed photo spots, or visit DB North Plaza as it transforms into the DBN Wong-Kam-Po Cycling Funland – hosted by internationally renowned track cycling world champion Wong Kam Po – to experience the fun of balance bike rides and cycling e-sports from March 29 to April 1.

DB residents can register and take advantage of the early bird discount from Feb 21 to 25, while the public can sign up starting from Feb 28 at 10am.