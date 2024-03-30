Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt on the Beach 2024

  • Things to do
  • Tai Pak Beach, Discovery Bay
  • Recommended
  1. Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt on the Beach
    Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt on the Beach
    Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt on the Beach
    Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

DB's most signature family event is back. Celebrating its 17th anniversary this year, the event invites kids aged three to 10 to hunt for colourful Easter eggs that have been hidden along Tai Pak Beach – over 46,000 amazing prizes are up for grabs, including special grand prizes with a total value of over $1 million!

Aside from egg hunting on the beach, families can also head over to the DB Plaza Inflatable Funland offering bouncy castles and game booths for the little ones, snap pics at various Easter-themed photo spots, or visit DB North Plaza as it transforms into the DBN Wong-Kam-Po Cycling Funland – hosted by internationally renowned track cycling world champion Wong Kam Po – to experience the fun of balance bike rides and cycling e-sports from March 29 to April 1.

DB residents can register and take advantage of the early bird discount from Feb 21 to 25, while the public can sign up starting from Feb 28 at 10am.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.visitdiscoverybay.com/en/whats-hot/
Address:
Tai Pak Beach
Discovery Bay
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.