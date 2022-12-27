Hong Kong
Funtastic Christmas Market at Citygate Outlets

  • Things to do
  • Citygate Outlets, Tung Chung
Citygate Outlets Christmas 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Citygate Outlets
This winter, Citygate Outlets is celebrating the joyful season with Chupa Chups to present a series of outdoor Christmas markets throughout December. Taking place for three consecutive weekends from December 9, the outdoor market welcomes you to join step inside their winter wonderland filled with giant festive displays – including a six-metre-tall Funtastic Christmas tree– and browse through 40 unique stalls offering an array of handcrafted items, gourmet cuisine, Chupa Chups specialty lollipops, and much more. 

Visitors can also expect a star-studded line-up of talented local singers to bring visitors a series of live music performances. All this, along with the gorgeous open surrounding of the Citygate Outlets' roof garden, you don't want to miss out on this one!

Details

Event website:
www.citygateoutlets.com.hk/en/offer-events/events/2021christmas_market/
Address:
Citygate Outlets
20 Tat Tung Road, Tung Chung
Hong Kong

Dates and times

