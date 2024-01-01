Time Out says

Step into a wonderous winter scene at Landmark Atrium this Christmas with Mount Santa Paws. Explore a snow-covered Polar Bear Mountain populated by over 100 animals and festive friends, and join the adventurous animal friends on a heartwarming tale of friendship and togetherness as they help Emma capture the Christmas Wishing Star. Experience 12 exhilarating adventures, including the Alpine Adventure Ski Lift, Snowy Sled Slide, VR skiing at Timmy's Ski Adventure, and Snowball Smash. All proceeds from the installation ticketing, festive merchandising, and Christmas charity booths will go towards four designated Hong Kong charities, including Changing Young Lives Foundation, Mindset, We R Family Foundation, and Make-A-Wish Hong Kong.