Hong Kong
Ginsanity Hong Kong 2023

  • Things to do, Festivals
  • PMQ, Sheung Wan
Celebrate all things gin-related at this two-day-long festival

Calling all gin lovers! Hong Kong’s outdoor gin festival returns to showcase countless gins from around the world for you to discover, sample, and purchase. Taking place from May 12 to 13, Ginsanity will take over PMQ’s courtyard with vendors from over 50 local and global distilleries, who will explain and offer their products for you to try out. Festival-goers can also attend gin masterclasses, watch cocktail demonstrations, and catch other fun activities at the festival.

If you’d like to sample some gins, there will be vendors offering G&T’s made with Fever-Tree Tonic Water starting from $65 each. As the festival will not provide single-use plastic cups, you can either purchase a commemorative metal tumbler for $30 at the festival, or bring your own tumblers to hold your drink. Ginsanity will also provide free delivery services within a week for all customers who order gin bottles at the festival’s dedicated bottle shops.

All purchases at the festival will be made through Ginsanity’s cashless system. Each guest will receive a RFID card that can be topped up at the festival. Alternatively, visit Eventbrite to top up the card in advance and gain access to express queuing lines at the festival. Top up $300 or more on your card to receive a commemorative tumbler and a special gift for free. Visit Ginsanity’s website for more information about the festival.

Details

Event website:
www.ginsanity.hk/festival
Address:
PMQ
35 Aberdeen St
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
info@pmq.org.hk

Dates and times

16:00PMQ
13:00PMQ
